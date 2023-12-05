Queen Camilla's clear umbrella is subtly chic and perfect for rainy winters - and you can buy one just like it for £12.99
Queen Camilla's clear umbrella is our new must-have accessory for rainy days - and it's so versatile and matches every outfit
Queen Camilla's clear umbrella is our current favourite accessory of the Queen's as she opts for a versatile rainy weather piece.
On 3rd December, the Queen and King attended church at Sandringham and dressed warmly for the chilly weather. The Queen carried an umbrella for this event which was the perfect accessory to go with any rainy-day outfit. The brolly is clear and stylish, and can be purchased with different coloured rims and handles so you can co-ordinate your outfit to your umbrella!
For mass, Queen Camilla wore a cosy camel look with her new designer bag which screamed Quiet Luxury in the most sophisticated way. The umbrella she selected had a black rim and black handle which matched her black boots and gloves.
The Queen owns the umbrella in a variety of different rim colours. The Queen, much like the late Queen Elizabeth II, matches the colourful rim of her umbrella to the colour tone of her outfit. She is also frequently seen with a neutral silver-rimmed clear umbrella which is perfectly versatile and can be matched to various outfits.
RRP: £12.99 | Amazon. Clear dome shaped umbrella with a thick black rim, much like the one carried by the Queen.
RRP: £14.99 | Amazon. Clear dome shaped umbrella with a thick black rim, much like the one carried by the Queen.
The clear umbrellas are rather strategic as it means that the Queen can still be seen by photographers and isn't completely blocking their view during public events. The clear umbrellas also mean that the Queen can still see around her and doesn't have to risk getting wet by tilting her umbrella to see.
Princess Catherine's rainbow umbrella is another perfect colourful accessory for rainy weather and a great option for those who are looking for another accessory that can match a variety of different outfits.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Queen Camilla's cosy camel look with new designer bag screams Quiet Luxury in the most sophisticated way
Queen Camilla's cosy camel look is a timeless and elegant outfit that's easy to emulate with your favourite neutral pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won't be 'spoilt' by their parents this Christmas
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won't be 'spoilt' by their parents this Christmas as the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to keep their 'feet on the ground'
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla's cosy camel look with new designer bag screams Quiet Luxury in the most sophisticated way
Queen Camilla's cosy camel look is a timeless and elegant outfit that's easy to emulate with your favourite neutral pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s knee-high boots are actually beyond chic and are proving to be our new winter wardrobe essential
We just got major shoe inspiration from the Queen
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The controversial Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of
There's apparently a Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of putting on their Christmas trees and you might not have noticed
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We've found the most gorgeous rival for Queen Camilla's emerald velvet dress - and it's £175 less expensive
Queen Camilla's emerald velvet dress at a recent engagement was the perfect look for the festive season - and it's still in stores!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Camilla 'one step removed' from special relationship with Kate that she will 'never quite' have, royal expert says
Queen Camilla and Kate's relationship is 'unique' but might reportedly 'always' be impacted by one particular thing according to an expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla's romantic birthday surprise that King Charles did 'against his better judgement'
Queen Camilla's romantic birthday surprise from King Charles involved him being 'persuaded' to take part in something pretty special
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one else’ but Queen Camilla to turn to when it comes to ‘exclusive destiny’, royal expert claims
It's been claimed Kate Middleton has ‘literally no-one’ to turn to about this but Queen Camilla and they have a 'unique' relationship
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Fans left wondering where Duchess Sophie was on Remembrance Sunday as Queen Camilla and Kate made ‘strong team’ outside of royal trio
Where Duchess Sophie was and why she wasn't seen as often was a cause of confusion for some fans and disappointment for others
By Emma Shacklock Published