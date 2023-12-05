Queen Camilla's clear umbrella is subtly chic and perfect for rainy winters - and you can buy one just like it for £12.99

Queen Camilla's clear umbrella is our current favourite accessory of the Queen's as she opts for a versatile rainy weather piece.

On 3rd December, the Queen and King attended church at Sandringham and dressed warmly for the chilly weather. The Queen carried an umbrella for this event which was the perfect accessory to go with any rainy-day outfit. The brolly is clear and stylish, and can be purchased with different coloured rims and handles so you can co-ordinate your outfit to your umbrella!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For mass, Queen Camilla wore a cosy camel look with her new designer bag which screamed Quiet Luxury in the most sophisticated way. The umbrella she selected had a black rim and black handle which matched her black boots and gloves.

The Queen owns the umbrella in a variety of different rim colours. The Queen, much like the late Queen Elizabeth II, matches the colourful rim of her umbrella to the colour tone of her outfit. She is also frequently seen with a neutral silver-rimmed clear umbrella which is perfectly versatile and can be matched to various outfits.

(Image credit: Future / Canva / Getty)

Dome See-Through Umbrella Visit Site RRP: £12.99 | Amazon. Clear dome shaped umbrella with a thick black rim, much like the one carried by the Queen. Umbrella with Silver Rim Visit Site RRP: £14.99 | Amazon. Clear dome shaped umbrella with a thick black rim, much like the one carried by the Queen. Umbrella Navy Border Visit Site RRP: £21.50 | Amazon. Fashionable transparent dome shape that offers fantastic coverage and visibility. Patented mechanism for safe, smooth open and close action

(Image credit: Future / Getty / Canva)

The clear umbrellas are rather strategic as it means that the Queen can still be seen by photographers and isn't completely blocking their view during public events. The clear umbrellas also mean that the Queen can still see around her and doesn't have to risk getting wet by tilting her umbrella to see.

Princess Catherine's rainbow umbrella is another perfect colourful accessory for rainy weather and a great option for those who are looking for another accessory that can match a variety of different outfits.