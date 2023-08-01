Princess Catherine's rainbow umbrella is the perfect colourful accessory for rainy weather - and less than £10!
Princess Catherine's rainbow umbrella is a lovely colourful accessory for rainy weather - and it's available to buy at Amazon!
Princess Catherine's rainbow umbrella from 2021 was the perfect pop of colour when the royal stepped out on a rainy day in June.
- The Princess of Wales is known for her effortless style and has a selection of fabulous royal accessories.
- this includes the perfect array of umbrellas that keep her dry while attending outdoor engagements in the rain.
- In other royal news, Queen Letizia’s hot pink cami dress takes Barbiecore to a regal level with chic espadrille flats and woven handbag.
The Princess of Wales stepped out on June 18, 2021, at Kensington Palace for the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The Princess looked fabulous in a lilac LK Bennett midi dress but was suddenly caught in some downpour when a rainy spell struck.
Fortunately, the stylish royal's team were able to jump into action and quickly provided the Princess with a bold umbrella to use to shield herself from the rain. The Princess held a rainbow umbrella with 16 panels made from different colours that added a fun pop of colour to her look and brightened up the dreary day.
As June is Pride month this may have also been a subtle way that the Princess could show her support for the LGBTQ+ movement. Catherine is most commonly pictured with a plain black umbrella, and this switch to rainbow was certainly a notable switch.
While it's not known exactly which brand the Princess's style team bought her umbrella from, there are a number of duplicates of this style of umbrella which are available to purchase at a number of stores.
Amazon has an exact copy of this umbrella that's available to purchase for less than £10, and it's the perfect accessory to emulate the Princess's style during the unseasonably rainy weather. The umbrella is durable and has a handy automatic opening so it can spring into action when you need it most.
Holdfiturn Rainbow Umbrella Windproof, £8.59 | Amazon
The unique umbrellas are robust because they are made using premium components and technically sophisticated technicians. The framework technology gives you strength and flexibility. Even with gusts of 60 mph, the design allows umbrellas to flip to adjust pressure. This umbrella opens automatically so you can react to the downpour in seconds.
If you are looking for other weather-resistant pieces, Princess Catherine's outdoorsy rain parka is perfect for rainy days - and there are some on sale now. Similarly, Carole Middleton's Hunter wellies are chic and durable and the perfect welly boots to invest in if you're looking for a pair of boots that will last year after year.
Princess Catherine's beloved green Le Chameau wellies are another great option for those who are looking for a great pair of Wellington boots with a royal seal of approval.
