Carole Middleton's Hunter wellies are chic and durable - and on sale for just £65!

Carole Middleton's Hunter wellies are chic and durable and the perfect footwear for the unseasonably rainy weather!

Carole Middleton's Hunter wellies are timeless and always on trend.

They are also the perfect waterproof boot to invest in while the UK continues to endure poor weather.

Back in 2005 before the Princess of Wales married Prince William, she was snapped at The Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud. At the time all eyes were on Catherine and her classic countryside look as she stepped out in knee-high boots and a leather hat.

However, we're particularly interested in the footwear selected by Carole Middleton for this event as she nailed countryside chic in an effortless look. Carole wore a gilet and a v-neck three-quarter sleeve top with a pair of classic low rise blue jeans and a chunky black leather belt - a very trendy look for 2005.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But, it was Carole Middleton's Hunter wellies that really stole the show as she paired her look with a pair of tall navy welly boots. The boots were easily identifiable by the Hunter logo at the front of the boot and the classic buckle at the outside of the shoe.

Hunter is a respected brand and their shoes are designed to last for many years and endure a range of different weather conditions. Carole opted for a pair in a classic welly boot colour, but the brand sells a huge range of shades for those who are looking for a pop of colour in their footwear. Hunter wellies are stocked at Reiss which is currently having a sale and selling the boots for £65 as opposed to the usual price of £125 - which is a saving of £60 and means they are 48% off right now!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots in Navy, £65 | Reiss The original tall Wellington boots in navy are handcrafted from natural, vulcanised rubber for ultimate weather protection. They're optimised for comfort with a thick lining, whilst Hunter's signature rubberised logo adds a heritage note from the brand. An adjustable buckle is added to the boot for customisable wear.

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots in Olive, £65 | Reiss The original tall Wellington boots in olive are handcrafted from natural, vulcanised rubber for ultimate weather protection. They're optimised for comfort with a thick lining, whilst Hunter's signature rubberised logo adds a heritage note from the brand. An adjustable buckle is added to the boot for customisable wear.

Princess Catherine's beloved green Le Chameau wellies are another great option for those who are looking for a great pair of wellington boots with a royal seal of approval. Although these are slightly more expensive and sadly not currently on sale!