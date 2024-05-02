Carole Middleton's 'wistful' prediction for daughter-in-law Alizée that quickly came true
Carole Middleton expressed her heartfelt hope for James and Alizée back in 2018 and within three years her wish had been granted
Carole Middleton’s "wistful" prediction for Alizée Thevenet came years before she became her daughter-in-law and it came true.
The Middleton family were thrust into the royal spotlight with Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011. Since then the Princess of Wales’s family have been spotted at plenty of high-profile occasions, from King Charles’s coronation to Royal Ascot. Meanwhile, Carole has previously been described as "indispensable" and used to often be seen driving up to Kensington Palace to help when Prince George, Charlotte and Louis were younger. Over the years Carole has remained very discreet about her family, however she has shared a few intriguing details.
One of these came in December 2018 when Carole Middleton’s "hope" for her son James and Alizée Thevenet was revealed. Speaking about her children and their partners, the she expressed a desire to have a "lovely" daughter-in-law.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £10.02 at Amazon
Bringing together historical sources with palace staff testimonies, Tom Quinn delves into what it's really like to grow up in the Royal Family. This account includes tales of royal mischievousness, including those about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
Carole divulged to The Telegraph that her biggest fear as Kate, Pippa and James grew up was that she’d "lose [her] family" but she happily confirmed that they’ve "stayed close".
"I have two lovely sons-in-law and," she said before adding, in what the publication pondered could be a "wistful note", "I hope I’ll have a lovely daughter-in-law."
That same month as Carole shared her heartfelt hope for James, he and Alizée were photographed attending the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund's Christmas Carol Service at St Luke's Church. At the time Alizée made a concerted effort to keep her face away from the cameras and it wasn’t until May 2019 that James shared his first picture of them as a couple publicly on Instagram.
It was just five months later in October 2019 the Princess of Wales’s brother confirmed the news that Carole had been wishing for - that he and Alizée were engaged and she was going to have a "lovely daughter-in-law". James and Alizée first met at the South Kensington Club, reportedly in the summer of 2018, and he famously credited his late spaniel Ella for introducing them.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizée," he wrote in The Telegraph in 2021. "Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back. But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention."
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
James added, "Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella."
He and Alizée tied the knot in France in September 2021 in a ceremony attended by all his nearest and dearest, including Prince William and Kate. For Mother’s Day in 2023, James shared a special photo of himself with Carole which reports have suggested could have been taken on his wedding day, with some claiming that he appears to be wearing the same suit.
Either way they looked relaxed and delighted and her son’s marriage in 2021 meant Carole’s hope came true in three years. Since then James and Alizée have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Inigo.
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
Although fans have only been treated to a few glimpses of him, James’s most recent post on Instagram features little Inigo in his arms wearing a cute black beret, his face covered with a love heart emoji.
"Matching bérets to celebrate my Birthday," he wrote. "Surrounded by family, friends and of course my dogs".
The family seem happier than ever as they’ve settled into life in the Berkshire countryside as a family of three.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
We're taking inspiration from Cindy Crawford and travelling in jeans - but don't worry, they're more comfortable than you think
We've found some stretchy M&S jeans that will make you rethink wearing denim to travel in
By Molly Smith Published
-
The one spot you should never place garden furniture – to avoid potential damage, warns a garden expert
Placing your garden furniture in this exact spot may lead to rust, rot or mould build-up after succumbing to the elements
By Emily Smith Published
-
Carole Middleton's baseball cap, sunglasses and light puffer coat were perfect for a windy boat day
The Princess of Wales's mother looked cool and casual for a day of family fun in 2019
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The beautiful way Carole Middleton was honoured by Kate at her royal wedding that most people would never have noticed
The Princess of Wales seemingly included a lovely nod to her mum on her wedding day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The timeless outfit Carole Middleton wore the night before Kate's wedding featured a summer wardrobe essential
Carole looked so chic when she stepped out on the evening before Kate's big day in 2011
By Jess Bacon Published
-
See inside James Middleton's cosy snug with rustic brick fireplace and wooden beams that's perfect for cheese nights with Alizée
James Middleton's snug is the perfect place for him to enjoy a relaxing evening in and he showed fans a brief glimpse on Instagram
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's 'low-key' pub trip with Prince William as she continues to be Catherine's 'rock'
The future King and his mother-in-law were reportedly spotted enjoying a visit to the local
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Carole Middleton’s ‘favourite room’ at the 'heart' of her home inspired Kate to follow in her footsteps
Carole Middleton's 'favourite room' in her house is something that seems to be a focal point for the Princess of Wales in her home too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s makeup trick to ‘enhance’ her eyes and add ‘depth’ to her lashes is so easy to replicate
Carole Middleton’s makeup trick is a simple yet effective way to achieve 'fuller' looking lashes no matter what the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
James Middleton's cosy dining room with huge rustic wood table and sweet floral detail seen in rare glimpse of Berkshire home
James Middleton shared a rare look inside his home's cosy dining room in a sweet Instagram post
By Caitlin Elliott Published