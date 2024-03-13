Carole Middleton 'indispensable' in helping Kate and William with parenting and 'whizzes round in her Land Rover' for bath time

Carole Middleton has been dubbed "indispensable" when it comes to supporting the Prince and Princess of Wales with parenting, with a royal expert having revealed how she regularly "whizzes" round to help with bath time.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales's mother, Carole, is known to have a close bond with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis, and a royal expert previously detailed just how vital she is when it come to helping Kate and William with raising the Wales kids.

And while grandma Carole's Bucklebury home is just a short drive from the Wales family's new Windsor abode, Adelaide Cottage, it was previously revealed that she would make regular visits even to London's Kensington Palace in order to offer a helping hand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Detailing how she would "whizz" to the royal residence to fulfil her grandmother duties at bedtime and bath time, royal journalist Katie Nicholl explained, "One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives."

Speaking on the True Royalty documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, Nicholl added, "Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace. She whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her. She turns up to help with bedtime and bath time.

"She is absolutely indispensable."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, have no doubt been even more essential to the smooth-running of the Wales household in recent weeks, what with the Princess of Wales' ongoing recovery following abdominal surgery in January.

Kate has stepped away from royal duties for the time being, with Kensington Palace having confirmed that she won't be returning to work until, at least, Easter time.

With the busy mother-of-three and future Queen Consort taking time to recuperate and regain her strength after the operation, we can imagine that Carole has been a huge pillar of support.

Royal expert Jennie Bond highlighted that Carole will likely have been wrapping her daughter "in cotton wool" during her recovery period in a bid to help her feel better.

Speaking to OK!, she said, "It’s what every mother does - wrap her poorly little girl up in cotton wool, even when she’s a fully grown woman. It doesn’t matter who you are, when your health breaks down, there is no-one quite like your mum to help you feel better.

"She is the only real granny they have, so she has seen a great deal of them ever since birth and is a vital anchor for them... especially when things get tricky."