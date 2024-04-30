Carole Middleton's baseball cap, sunglasses and light puffer coat were perfect for a windy boat day

Carole Middleton looked perfectly relaxed and stylish as she sported a baseball cap, large summer sunglasses and a cosy but lightweight puffer during a 2019 boat day with her family.

Kate Middleton's mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, joined the Wales family for an exciting day on the Isle of Wight for the 2019 King's Cup Regatta, during which Prince George and Princess Charlotte were photographed sharing some quality time with their grandparents.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales, who reside at Adelaide Cottage near Windsor with George, Charlotte and Louis, went head-to-head in a race, Carole and Michael could be seen enjoying some time with their two eldest grandchildren on a boat nearby.

Although it was August, the blustery sea air meant Carole was in need of one of her summer coats, so she opted for a lightweight puffer jacket to ward off the seaside wind chill.

Looking ultra cool in her casual puffer, Carole added to the laid back look with a pair of shades that would still fit in with the sunglasses trends of 2024.

Be Inspired By Carole's Casual Look

Completing the off-duty outfit, Carole protected her sleek bob hairstyle from the breeze with a bright blue baseball cap, proving she's not opposed to a sportier take on a classic sunhat.

That same day, Carole was photographed as Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales laughed and joked together, with Kate's daughter cheekily poking her tongue out at photographers.

Taking on grandparent duties while the Prince and Princess of Wales tend to their royal roles is known to be a key aspect of Carole and Michael's lives.

The couple live nearby to the Wales family at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire and Carole is reportedly a super hands-on granny, even becoming a "Mary Poppins-like" figure in light of Kate's cancer diagnosis.

After Catherine shared the news that she had started "preventative chemotherapy" back in March, it's been claimed that Carole has been a huge support within the family.

Speaking to The Independent, a royal source said that "Carole has been the driving force keeping the family together with minimum fuss and maximum modesty".

"She's ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support. She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure," the insider added.