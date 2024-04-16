Carole Middleton's 'low-key' pub trip with Prince William as she continues to be Catherine's 'rock'

The Prince of Wales and his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, were reportedly spotted enjoying a "low-key" trip to the pub, with onlookers saying the visit was relaxed with "no great fanfare".

When you think of the Wales family's Easter break, you might envision them enjoying lavish meals or fancy get-togethers in royal residences - but it's been simple pleasures for the Prince of Wales, who is said to have been spotted relishing in a casual trip to the pub with Carole Middleton during his break from royal duties.

With Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis having been off school for the Easter holidays at the start of April, the Prince and Princess of Wales are believed to have headed to Norfolk to spend some family time in their country abode, Amner Hall, nearby the royal Sandringham Estate.

The wholesome family break will no doubt be a welcome rest for Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children, following the news that Kate is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" treatment in light of a cancer diagnosis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it appears that doting grandma, Carole Middleton, has been around to relax and recuperate in Norfolk with her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids, as she and Prince William are said to have been seen on a simple trip to the local pub, just the two of them.

According to the Richard Eden's Daily Mail column, a customer at the Norfolk pub witnessed as Carole and William popped in for a weekend drink.

"It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare. He just walked in and through the pub. He appeared to be with Carole Middleton," the onlooker told the publication.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's unsurprising to hear that Carole Middleton has been spending all the time she can with the Wales family, as is said to have become somewhat of a "Mary Poppins-like figure" within the household, providing support for her daughter while she needs it most.

"She’s come to the rescue, provided reassurance, and has been a rock to Catherine and William as they come to terms with the news," an inside source told The Independentfollowing Kate's cancer revelation in March, highlighting that Carole has focussed on "three Rs".

"She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support," the source added.

The Princess of Wales announced that she had started a course of chemotherapy treatment in a moving video shared on social media in March, having stepped away from the royal spotlight after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," she explained in the footage.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Catherine added.