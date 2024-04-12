Carole Middleton’s ‘favourite room’ at the 'heart' of her home inspired Kate to follow in her footsteps
Carole Middleton's 'favourite room' in her house is something that seems to be a focal point for the Princess of Wales in her home too
Carole Middleton’s “favourite room” is incredibly traditional and cosy and the Princess of Wales has seemingly taken a similar approach with her kitchen.
Over the years we’ve been treated to very few glimpses inside the Princess of Wales’s homes, Anmer Hall and Adelaide Cottage, and of Michael and Carole Middleton’s gorgeous house in Bucklebury. However, whilst we might not have a clear idea of what all their interiors look like, Carole and Kate share a love for making the kitchen a focus in their homes. Mother and daughter are understood to both have fabulous open kitchens where they can spend time with loved ones as well as enjoy meals, with Carole once declaring that the kitchen is her “favourite” room of all.
According to Hello!, when asked about her favourite room in an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2021, Carole didn’t hesitate to stress the importance of her kitchen- and its multi-functional feel.
A post shared by James & Ella (@ella.co)
A photo posted by on
"My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house,” she explained, before adding that it had also previously been a place where she worked during the pandemic.
Fans have seen Carole Middleton’s farmhouse-core kitchen with its stunning cream tiles, wooden details and black kettle on social media before, in a video shared by her son James. Whilst Carole confirmed that she’s got a traditional Aga which keeps it “always warm”. She went on to describe exactly how she and Michael like to use their kitchen and it’s apparently a focal point for the Middletons when they entertain too.
"I love a kitchen supper," Carole said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."
Shop Traditional Kitchen Inspiration
RRP: £399 | If you've ever been tempted to add a KitchenAid to your Amazon basket this might just be the one to invest in. It's a gorgeous white shade that would look stunning with any kitchen colour scheme and this handy appliance is a favourite in the Princess of Wales's household.
RPP: £65 | Both Carole and the Princess of Wales have wooden details in their kitchens and a chopping board is a great and practical way to introduce a more rustic feel. This one is made out of oak from an FSC-certified forest and is beautiful to serve food on as well as for chopping ingredients on.
RRP: £12 | Simple but very useful, a utensils holder is a must to help keep your kitchen organised. This one is incredibly affordable and is crafted from ceramic, with a white glazed finish and a subtle 'utensils' motif on the front. It's perfect for both traditional and modern kitchens alike.
RRP: £110 | This gorgeous enamelled stovetop kettle has a wide base to help heat up water fast and efficiently and you'll know when it's boiling thanks to its whistle. It's suitable for use on all hob types, including induction and cast iron stoves as well as ceramic hobs, electric hobs and gas hobs.
RRP: £6 | Store your salt in style with this fabulous white salt pig made from stoneware. It's durable and helps to make it even easier to season your food, as well as looking pretty out on your kitchen counter top. This is also dishwasher safe for added ease.
RRP: £8.95 | If you want to keep your baking ingredients or other dry goods in an air-tight sealed container, then a classic clear storage jar is an essential. Princess Charlotte has been seen pouring out flour for a recipe from a similar glass jar before and they're great for kitchen organisation.
Kitchen discos sound like an excellent way to make use of the space and the Princess of Wales might well have been inspired by her mum's choice to make her kitchen a hub. Kate and Prince William’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, underwent renovations before they moved in and the late Queen Elizabeth’s reported reaction to the kitchen suggests that it was also a huge focal point.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, Sally Bedell Smith, once claimed to People, "I remember when they had just finished renovating Anmer Hall, and they invited the Queen over for lunch. They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she said, 'I can't understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen.'"
So it seems that Queen Elizabeth supposedly wasn’t a fan of having open-plan kitchen dining areas where everyone gathered and spent time. This seems to be Carole and Kate’s preference, though, and since it's such a big part of their homes, it’s perhaps no surprise that they’ve taken a timeless approach to their designs.
Kitchen trends come and go but Agas like Carole’s are very traditional and the Kate's kitchen also has a rustic, farmhouse feel and a forest green range cooker. Back in 2021 the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a montage of pictures of Kate, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis baking cakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
At the time the family hadn’t moved to Windsor so it’s likely the kitchen at Anmer Hall or Kensington Palace. Either way, it was stunning and also featured creamy wooden cabinets and a large, natural wood workbench, with Kate’s KitchenAid Artisan Mixer in a cream shade put to good use for the baking.
The neutral tones and classic detailing is something also evident in Carole’s kitchen and mother and daughter appear to have similar taste when it comes to the kitchen - the “heart” of their homes.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Salma Hayek's incredible response to a reporter asking her an awkward question on the red carpet is legendary
Salma Hayek just gave the most brilliant answer after being quizzed on the red carpet about the price of her outfit
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s knitted dress with flattering ribbed detailing is an elegant look we’re recreating on mild spring days
Princess Eugenie's knitted dress is incredibly versatile and is the perfect transitional piece if you want to look put-together in moments
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘humble’ accessories ‘uplift’ their royal homes in the most affordable way
We’re impressed with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s clever use of fresh flowers and plants to ‘uplift’ the senses for ‘minimal cost’
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 incredibly sweet moments between Kate Middleton and young fans - from bear hugs to heart-warming hospital visits
The Princess of Wales has a natural way with children from all walks of life, and these are some of her sweetest moments.
By Jack Slater Published
-
32 fun and little-known facts from Prince and Princess of Wales's wedding
It was one of the biggest royal weddings in modern history, but there's still some details that might surprise you.
By Jack Slater Published
-
Carole Middleton’s makeup trick to ‘enhance’ her eyes and add ‘depth’ to her lashes is so easy to replicate
Carole Middleton’s makeup trick is a simple yet effective way to achieve 'fuller' looking lashes no matter what the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and King Charles's 'strong relationship' has been 'cemented' by cancer diagnoses, expert claims
The Princess of Wales and King might reportedly find it 'comforting' to be able to 'confide' in each other at this challenging time
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton has become a 'Mary Poppins-like figure' to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
A royal source has claimed that Carole Middleton has become a 'Mary Poppins-like figure' to her three royal grandchildren
By Laura Harman Published
-
Carole Middleton's chic shoe essential can see you through from a wedding to a day at the tennis
Carole Middleton has a clear preference when it comes to her spring/summer shoes and we're taking style notes from her staples
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales reveals she's undergoing cancer treatment in poignant new video
The Princess of Wales has shared a touching video message and revealed that she is in the 'early stages' of treatment
By Mariana Cerqueira Published