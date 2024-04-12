Carole Middleton’s ‘favourite room’ at the 'heart' of her home inspired Kate to follow in her footsteps

Carole Middleton's 'favourite room' in her house is something that seems to be a focal point for the Princess of Wales in her home too

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty //Image 2:Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Carole Middleton’s “favourite room” is incredibly traditional and cosy and the Princess of Wales has seemingly taken a similar approach with her kitchen.

Over the years we’ve been treated to very few glimpses inside the Princess of Wales’s homes, Anmer Hall and Adelaide Cottage, and of Michael and Carole Middleton’s gorgeous house in Bucklebury. However, whilst we might not have a clear idea of what all their interiors look like, Carole and Kate share a love for making the kitchen a focus in their homes. Mother and daughter are understood to both have fabulous open kitchens where they can spend time with loved ones as well as enjoy meals, with Carole once declaring that the kitchen is her “favourite” room of all.

According to Hello!, when asked about her favourite room in an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2021, Carole didn’t hesitate to stress the importance of her kitchen- and its multi-functional feel. 

A post shared by James & Ella (@ella.co)

A photo posted by on

"My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house,” she explained, before adding that it had also previously been a place where she worked during the pandemic.

Fans have seen Carole Middleton’s farmhouse-core kitchen with its stunning cream tiles, wooden details and black kettle on social media before, in a video shared by her son James. Whilst Carole confirmed that she’s got a traditional Aga which keeps it “always warm”. She went on to describe exactly how she and Michael like to use their kitchen and it’s apparently a focal point for the Middletons when they entertain too.  

"I love a kitchen supper," Carole said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

Shop Traditional Kitchen Inspiration

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer 4.8L Porcelain White
KitchenAid Artisan Mixer 4.8L Porcelain White

RRP: £399 | If you've ever been tempted to add a KitchenAid to your Amazon basket this might just be the one to invest in. It's a gorgeous white shade that would look stunning with any kitchen colour scheme and this handy appliance is a favourite in the Princess of Wales's household.

John Lewis Butcher's Block Chopping Board
John Lewis Butcher's Block Chopping Board

RPP: £65 | Both Carole and the Princess of Wales have wooden details in their kitchens and a chopping board is a great and practical way to introduce a more rustic feel. This one is made out of oak from an FSC-certified forest and is beautiful to serve food on as well as for chopping ingredients on.

John Lewis Ceramic Utensil Jar
John Lewis Ceramic Utensil Jar

RRP: £12 | Simple but very useful, a utensils holder is a must to help keep your kitchen organised. This one is incredibly affordable and is crafted from ceramic, with a white glazed finish and a subtle 'utensils' motif on the front. It's perfect for both traditional and modern kitchens alike.

Le Creuset Kettle
Le Creuset Kettle in Black

RRP: £110 | This gorgeous enamelled stovetop kettle has a wide base to help heat up water fast and efficiently and you'll know when it's boiling thanks to its whistle. It's suitable for use on all hob types, including induction and cast iron stoves as well as ceramic hobs, electric hobs and gas hobs.

Dunelm White Salt Pig
Dunelm White Salt Pig

RRP: £6 | Store your salt in style with this fabulous white salt pig made from stoneware. It's durable and helps to make it even easier to season your food, as well as looking pretty out on your kitchen counter top. This is also dishwasher safe for added ease.

Kilner 1 Litre Square Glass Clip Top Preserve Storage Jar
Kilner 1 Litre Storage Jar

RRP: £8.95 | If you want to keep your baking ingredients or other dry goods in an air-tight sealed container, then a classic clear storage jar is an essential. Princess Charlotte has been seen pouring out flour for a recipe from a similar glass jar before and they're great for kitchen organisation.

Kitchen discos sound like an excellent way to make use of the space and the Princess of Wales might well have been inspired by her mum's choice to make her kitchen a hub. Kate and Prince William’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, underwent renovations before they moved in and the late Queen Elizabeth’s reported reaction to the kitchen suggests that it was also a huge focal point.

Author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, Sally Bedell Smith, once claimed to People, "I remember when they had just finished renovating Anmer Hall, and they invited the Queen over for lunch. They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she said, 'I can't understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen.'"

A general view of the front of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate on January 13, 2013

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

So it seems that Queen Elizabeth supposedly wasn’t a fan of having open-plan kitchen dining areas where everyone gathered and spent time. This seems to be Carole and Kate’s preference, though, and since it's such a big part of their homes, it’s perhaps no surprise that they’ve taken a timeless approach to their designs.

Kitchen trends come and go but Agas like Carole’s are very traditional and the Kate's kitchen also has a rustic, farmhouse feel and a forest green range cooker. Back in 2021 the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a montage of pictures of Kate, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis baking cakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A photo posted by on

At the time the family hadn’t moved to Windsor so it’s likely the kitchen at Anmer Hall or Kensington Palace. Either way, it was stunning and also featured creamy wooden cabinets and a large, natural wood workbench, with Kate’s KitchenAid Artisan Mixer in a cream shade put to good use for the baking. 

The neutral tones and classic detailing is something also evident in Carole’s kitchen and mother and daughter appear to have similar taste when it comes to the kitchen - the “heart” of their homes.

Topics
Carole Middleton Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸