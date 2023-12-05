Queen Camilla's cosy camel look with new designer bag screams Quiet Luxury in the most sophisticated way
Queen Camilla's cosy camel look is a timeless and elegant outfit that's easy to emulate with your favourite neutral pieces
Queen Camilla's cosy camel look with a new designer bag screams Quiet Luxury in the most fabulous way.
When it comes to the best winter coats to give a sophisticated feel to any cold weather outfit, Queen Camilla has just proved that neutral colourways are the way to go. Her Majesty stepped out in Norfolk on 3rd December wearing a gorgeous longline coat in a subtle camel shade and her brown and camel accessories accentuated the paired-back glamour of it. Amongst them was a brand new designer bag by Moynat and Queen Camilla’s cosy camel look was the epitome of Quiet Luxury on this chilly day.
Classic styles and luxurious fabrics are key to the understated elegance of Quiet Luxury and Queen Camilla’s Anna Valentine coat was just that. Falling to calf-length on the Queen, this staple piece is plain, aside from some very intricate details on the sleeves and neckline. With the appearance of almost being knitted or woven, this detail runs from the lapels down the length of the coat and up from the cuffs.
SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS
RRP: £348 | This wool blend coat is a super cosy choice for the colder months and would look chic over everything from occasionwear dresses to jeans and a jumper. It features pockets and a belted design.
RRP: £89 | This belted camel coat has 13% wool and also comes in a very versatile black shade. The belt is detachable, giving you two looks in one and the smart lapel collar oozes sophistication.
These draw the eye and add texture to Her Majesty’s coat without compromising on the timelessness of this winter garment. Wrapping up warm against the cold temperatures, Queen Camilla went for her beloved Lock & Co Hatters faux fur hat in a complementary warm brown shade.
Keeping to different hues within the same colour palette is a chic way to look polished at all times and Queen Camilla’s choice of a faux fur hat oozes cosiness. She also opted for brown leather gloves like these £19.50 ones from M&S, a brown checked scarf and a pair of brown knee-high boots, whilst her designer bag from Moynat seems to be a new addition to Her Majesty’s wardrobe.
This is the Gabrielle BB handbag which is priced at £3,620 and is available in a gorgeous tan shade, black and a brighter emerald green, fuchsia and Prussian blue. Queen Camilla’s choice of a deep brown bag was a lovely contrast to her camel coat and tied the look together, matching with her boots and gloves.
Her handbag featured a top handle which she’s known to favour and a sleek design that only featured a hint of metalwork in the form of the distinctive Moynat M-shaped twist lock clasp. The bag has full grain leather finishing and is discreet yet glamorous - just like the rest of Queen Camilla’s cosy camel look.
This outfit, which she wore to attend church in Sandringham, is the Quiet Luxury look of dreams, however Queen Camilla also showcased the important building blocks that can help you achieve a similar look for a lot less. Sticking to the same range of tones and focusing on beautiful staples like a neutral coat and well-made bag that can easily be mixed and matched with other wardrobe pieces is a great way to look just as chic.
