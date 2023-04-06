Queen Camilla showcases whose royal jewelry is her favorite as she re-wears stunning crystal brooch in York

Queen Camilla showcased whose royal jewelry is her favorite to reach for as she re-wore a stunning crystal brooch in York.

The Queen Consort wore a special royal brooch as she and King Charles attended a Royal Maundy Thursday service at York Minster in York.

Queen Camilla’s brooch once belonged to the Queen Mother and it’s not the only piece of her jewelry she’s wowed in over the years.

Stepping out on April 6, Queen Camilla attended a Royal Maundy Thursday service at York Minster. This significant visit came just a day after we were treated to even more details about her and King Charles’ coronation. This included a glimpse of the invitations which confirmed that Her Majesty is now to be officially known simply as Queen Camilla rather than the Queen Consort. As she and King Charles attended the service ahead of spending Easter Sunday with the Royal Family at Windsor Castle, eagle-eyed fans might have spotted a sweet outfit detail.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Royal Family wears blue often and Queen Camilla showcased whose royal jewelry is her favorite as she opted for a subtle crystal and diamond brooch pinned to her navy-blue jacket. This appears to be the late Queen Mother’s Rock Crystal Brooch - an Art Deco classic that Queen Camilla has been pictured in before.

Perhaps the most unique detail in Queen Camilla’s brooch is the translucency of the crystal which takes on the color of whatever it’s worn over. According to The Court Jeweler (opens in new tab), the Rock Crystal Brooch has designs carved on the crystal and has a diamond centerpiece as well as diamond edging and black enamel.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Queen Mother reportedly started wearing it in the 1920s and she was pictured with it pinned to her hat when she was still Duchess of York, taking a different approach to her granddaughter-in-law. Queen Camilla has worn the Rock Crystal Brooch a number of times, including last November when she held her first audience as Queen at Buckingham Palace. She favors wearing the Queen Mother’s iconic jewelry pieces and many of them are now closely associated with her.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: De Agostini Editorial DEA / ICAS94 via Getty //Image 2:Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Camilla’s engagement ring previously belonged to the Queen Mother (although it wasn’t her own engagement ring from King George VI) and just last week in Germany, Her Majesty wowed with a spectacular tiara choice. Arguably Queen Camilla’s favorite tiara, the Boucheron Tiara was once part of the Queen Mother’s collection too and for Burns Night 2021 Queen Camilla wore her Thistle Brooch.

The Queen Mother was understood to have been incredibly close with King Charles and he and Queen Camilla live in her former residence, Clarence House. Every time Queen Camilla wears an item of jewelry that once belonged to the Queen Mother it could be seen as a sweet nod to her and it’s especially heartfelt she chose to wear her Rock Crystal Brooch for Maundy Thursday.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)

This is a key moment in the royal calendar and whilst she and King Charles attended in Queen Elizabeth’s place last year, this is the first time they’ve done so as King and Queen, making it all the more important. They presented the traditional “Maundy Money” to 74 men and women (to match His Majesty's age) in thanks for their “outstanding Christian service” and making a difference in their communities.