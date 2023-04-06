Meghan Markle's Wimbledon outfit is giving us major spring outfit inspiration

This Meghan Markle Wimbledon outfit back in 2018 was a stand-out choice for the Duchess of Sussex and we can’t help dreaming of recreating it for the spring/summer season.

The Duchess of Sussex knows how to stun fans with her style and her choice of outfit for Wimbledon 2018 was one we can’t forget.

We’ve come across a throwback photo of the Duchess in her shirt and wide-leg pants combo and it’s giving us all the warm weather inspiration.

This royal news comes as Queen Camilla's cropped black cape jacket added a chic and unusual twist to her latest look.

The Duchess of Sussex’s fashion choices are always on point and just as fans are so often wowed by Kate Middleton’s dresses for formal occasions when it comes to tailoring, Meghan Markle constantly offers fashion inspiration. Since Meghan and Prince Harry “stepped back” as senior royals and settled in their Santa Barbara mansion there have been fewer opportunities to see the Duchess of Sussex step out in bold outfits for public occasions.

So we couldn’t have been more excited to come across a throwback snap of a Meghan Markle Wimbledon outfit from 2018 and it’s giving us all the warm weather vibes.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

(opens in new tab) Button-Down Striped Stretch-Cotton Shirt | $160 / £129 | Ralph Lauren (opens in new tab) Its stripes might be a darker shade of blue than Meghan Markle's but this button-down shirt might be the versatile wardrobe staple you've been looking for. With pearl-style buttons and cotton-blend material, this is a super stylish choice for spring/summer.

(opens in new tab) Relaxed Poplin Shirt | $99 / £69 | Arket (opens in new tab) The boxy, oversized fit of this poplin shirt makes it perfect for spring layering. Style with the buttons open as a beach cover-up or embrace the royal look and team with some wide leg trousers and strappy sandals.

When it came to this Meghan Markle Wimbledon outfit back then it was Ralph Lauren all the way, with wide-leg, high-waisted ivory pants and an iconic blue-and-white striped shirt tucked into them. Whilst 2018 wasn’t the first time Meghan had ever attended Wimbledon it was the first time she did so as Duchess of Sussex, having married Prince Harry two months earlier.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The overall look was elegantly paired-back and kept to this blue and white color palette, with some photos from the day showing Meghan holding a cream panama hat with what looks like a navy ribbon around the brim.

The Duchess allowed the striped, collared shirt to do all the talking with its pop of blue and with her brunette locks pulled back in a relaxed bun and sunglasses, she looked effortlessly smart-casual.

(opens in new tab) Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Trouser| $285/ £229 | Ralph Lauren (opens in new tab) With a wide-leg design and lightweight crepe fabric, this stunning pair of cream-toned pants can help you recreate your own version of Meghan Markle’s Wimbledon outfit. The pleats and high rise waist create additional structure on these spring/summer staples.

(opens in new tab) Crepe Wide Leg Trousers | $51.99 / £29.50 | Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) In the same crepe fabric as the Ralph Lauren pair but at a fraction of the price, these light and flowy trousers are a wardrobe essential for the warmer weather. We love the drawstring waistband that makes for an adjustable and comfortable fit.

Both the shirt and pants are understood to have been from Ralph Lauren. And although these exact ones don’t appear to be on sale any longer, it’s a mark of just how classic and beautiful this Meghan Markle Wimbledon outfit was that very similar designs are available. Ralph Lauren has a beautiful cotton-blend button-down shirt with similar stripes, albeit in a slightly darker shade of blue and slightly thinner, giving a different dimension to this design.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The brand also have crepe wide-leg trousers in a cream color that are similarly high-waisted and although Meghan’s are understood to have been silk, these are also a stunning silhouette and would work brilliantly with a blue and white stripy shirt.

If you’re interested in recreating a version of this Meghan Markle Wimbledon outfit from 2018 for a slightly more affordable price there are also plenty of options available in stores that have similar design details, whether it's the stripes on the shirt or the wide-leg design of the pants.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Duchess of Sussex has often been seen showcasing her love of crisp shirts and white, cream or just generally wide-legged pants over the years, even if we haven’t glimpsed this particular combination again. She favored an all-white look for a high-profile appearance in the Netherlands which featured a white blazer and pants.

Not only are neutral or wide-legged pants very versatile in general, they look beautiful with bold tops tucked into them like we saw at Wimbledon. Whilst shirts can be taken from day to night to complete an outfit in style. We can't help being seriously inspired by how this Meghan Markle Wimbledon outfit combined these two elements for warmer weather!