Queen Camilla levelled up her ultimate leopard print dress for autumn and you need to see this mix of luxury and affordable pieces
Queen Camilla's ultimate leopard print dress incorporates warm brown tones and she paired it with her favourite jewellery
Queen Camilla levelled up her ultimate leopard print dress for autumn as she mixed luxury and more affordable pieces.
When Queen Camilla finds a favourite outfit fans are sure to know all about it as Her Majesty is never afraid to bring back her timeless pieces again and again in new ways. The Queen Consort loves to incorporate a bit of leopard print into her looks and has two dresses that do this in the most stunning way. Queen Camilla’s bold leopard print dress she wore for her and King Charles’ State Visit to France was a gorgeous combination of blue and green.
However, Queen Camilla’s ultimate leopard print dress in our eyes is still her earthy brown Fiona Clare one that we saw earlier this year in Germany. Now she's re-worn it again as she and King Charles hosted a reception to celebrate the relationship between the UK and Kenya at Buckingham Palace.
This leopard print dress has details featured in many of the best autumn dresses, including a stunning pattern, long sleeves and midi length. It has a gorgeous shirt dress design with a short collar, slightly puffed sleeves and falls to just above her ankle. For a more subtle take on leopard print compared to her blue/green dress, this one has a lovely blend of chocolate brown, black and soft cream and the ruffle down the front is a beautifully understated addition.
The colour combination of Queen Camilla’s ultimate leopard print dress makes this a stunning choice that can easily be paired with brown or black boots - like Kate’s back-in-the-day staple boot style. It would also look lovely with flat shoes like ballet pumps or loafers and Her Majesty opted for elegant black mid-heeled suede Gladys pumps by Eliot Zed.
She coordinated this with her black bag and Queen Camilla went all out with her jewellery, with a mix of high-end and more affordable pieces. Her Majesty is known for her love of her Van Cleef & Arpels blue agate vintage Alhambra bracelet which retails for £4,500 and added a pop of electric blue to her otherwise very neutral look.
When it came to her necklaces, Queen Camilla opted for another favourite with her Kiki McDonough “Apollo” blue topaz and diamond pendant. Although it's priced at £2,500, this luxury piece is perhaps a bit less recognisable brand-wise compared to her distinctive bracelet. It also has the timelessness associated strongly with the Quiet Luxury trend and whilst beautiful, is quite subtle and blends effortlessly with the rest of her outfit.
Her beloved gold pendant with Queen Camilla’s grandchildren’s initials engraved on it was also part of her look. Like the Apollo necklace, this retains a similar understated feel with its classic design. There are also so many ways to emulate this engraved pendant look whatever your budget, like with this £70 round disc necklace from Lily & Roo, and this adds the perfect personal touch to any outfit.
The gold jewellery also brought out the warmth of the brown leopard print motif and added extra glamour without being too much. Her Majesty also incorporated her much more affordable £95 Goddess Coin pendant charm from Monica Vinader on a chain. Queen Camilla regularly wears this and as you purchase the pendant and the chain separately, you can choose to buy one from the same brand or update your old favourite chain by adding the special charm to it.
SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS
Baukjen at John Lewis
RRP: £99 |If you love Queen Camilla's ultimate leopard print dress then this is a similarly neutral yet statement option to add to your wardrobe. It features a gathered collar, pockets and drawstring waist and this would look just as beautiful dressed down with trainers as dressed up with heeled boots.
Say It With Diamonds at Debenhams
RRP: £55 | Whether you want to wear it alone or stacked with your jewellery favourites, this is a fabulous choice. Crafted from stainless steel, it has beautiful black clover leaf details that would help add drama to any outfit. Perfect as a stand-out everyday piece or to elevate an evening look.
Monica Vinader
RRP: £95 | Inspired by a Celtic coin depicting a warrior queen, this would make a beautiful addition to your jewellery box. Queen Camilla wears her Monica Vinader pendant on a gold chain and has shown how versatile this accessory truly is.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
