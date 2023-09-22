Queen Camilla's bold leopard print patterned dress is the perfect autumn staple

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla sported a bold leopard print dress as she and King Charles met President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in France for their State Visit on 20th September, and Her Majesty has stepped out in some stunning looks.

Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit for their arrival showcased how pastels can still make a serious statement. Then she switched things up as King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a Versailles banquet. Pairing some stunning sapphire jewellery with a Dior evening gown, Her Majesty wowed in midnight blue.

And on Thursday night, Queen Camilla looked incredible once again as she sported a chic leopard print dress to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Abstract Animal Print High Neck Blouson Midi Dress, £40 ($49.06) | Blue Vanilla In the same green-blue hue as Queen Camilla's dress and with a subtle leopard print pattern, this is the perfect dress for autumn. Dress it up or down, this dress will see you through many evenings.

Brown Satin Animal Print Dress, £57 ($69.92) | River Island



Another subtle leopard print dress comes in the shape of this satin number, the perfect material for a chic and elegant look this autumn winter. Team with black accessories like Camilla and you're good to go!

Chelsea Quilt Cross-Body Bag, £45 ($55.20) | Harrods Get Camilla's style with this sophisticated quilted black bag - which is very similar to the Queen's. Featuring a gold chain detail, it's the perfect bag to dress up your evening outfit this autumn.

Featuring a V-neck and a green-blue hue - which perfectly complimented King Charles' blue suit - the dress is the perfect item to take you through these transitional months from summer into autumn. And we particularly love the flared sleeves!

Keeping with the autumn style, Camilla paired her on-trend dress with her statement comfy black court heels in a suede material and a black leather quilted handbag. She also wore a pair of large gold earrings, bringing the entire look together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Camilla went for a floaty, whimsical look for the meeting, Brigitte opted for a black shift dress cut just above the knee, featuring large gold buckle detailing on the shoulders.