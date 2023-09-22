Queen Camilla's bold leopard print patterned dress is the perfect autumn staple
Queen Camilla looked elegant and stylish in the stylish dress
Queen Camilla sported a bold leopard print dress as she and King Charles met President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
- Queen Camilla looked incredibly stylish in the whimsical frock during their State Visit to France.
- The Queen isn't the first royal to nail leopard print, as Kate Middleton's leopard print skirt was a hit back in 2020.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the huge baby moment Kate and Prince William practised at home before Prince George was even born.
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in France for their State Visit on 20th September, and Her Majesty has stepped out in some stunning looks.
Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit for their arrival showcased how pastels can still make a serious statement. Then she switched things up as King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a Versailles banquet. Pairing some stunning sapphire jewellery with a Dior evening gown, Her Majesty wowed in midnight blue.
And on Thursday night, Queen Camilla looked incredible once again as she sported a chic leopard print dress to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.
Abstract Animal Print High Neck Blouson Midi Dress, £40 ($49.06) | Blue Vanilla
In the same green-blue hue as Queen Camilla's dress and with a subtle leopard print pattern, this is the perfect dress for autumn. Dress it up or down, this dress will see you through many evenings.
Brown Satin Animal Print Dress, £57 ($69.92) | River Island
Another subtle leopard print dress comes in the shape of this satin number, the perfect material for a chic and elegant look this autumn winter. Team with black accessories like Camilla and you're good to go!
Chelsea Quilt Cross-Body Bag, £45 ($55.20) | Harrods
Get Camilla's style with this sophisticated quilted black bag - which is very similar to the Queen's. Featuring a gold chain detail, it's the perfect bag to dress up your evening outfit this autumn.
Featuring a V-neck and a green-blue hue - which perfectly complimented King Charles' blue suit - the dress is the perfect item to take you through these transitional months from summer into autumn. And we particularly love the flared sleeves!
Keeping with the autumn style, Camilla paired her on-trend dress with her statement comfy black court heels in a suede material and a black leather quilted handbag. She also wore a pair of large gold earrings, bringing the entire look together.
While Camilla went for a floaty, whimsical look for the meeting, Brigitte opted for a black shift dress cut just above the knee, featuring large gold buckle detailing on the shoulders.
