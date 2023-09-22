Queen Camilla's bold leopard print patterned dress is the perfect autumn staple

Queen Camilla looks out of a doorway at the rain during a visit to Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Anna Sewell House
(Image credit: Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
By Robyn Morris
Queen Camilla sported a bold leopard print dress as she and King Charles met President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in France for their State Visit on 20th September, and Her Majesty has stepped out in some stunning looks. 

Queen Camilla’s bubblegum pink outfit for their arrival showcased how pastels can still make a serious statement. Then she switched things up as King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a Versailles banquet. Pairing some stunning sapphire jewellery with a Dior evening gown, Her Majesty wowed in midnight blue.

And on Thursday night, Queen Camilla looked incredible once again as she sported a chic leopard print dress to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Alamy)
Featuring a V-neck and a green-blue hue - which perfectly complimented King Charles' blue suit - the dress is the perfect item to take you through these transitional months from summer into autumn. And we particularly love the flared sleeves!

Keeping with the autumn style, Camilla paired her on-trend dress with her statement comfy black court heels in a suede material and a black leather quilted handbag. She also wore a pair of large gold earrings, bringing the entire look together.

Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Camilla went for a floaty, whimsical look for the meeting, Brigitte opted for a black shift dress cut just above the knee, featuring large gold buckle detailing on the shoulders.

Robyn Morris

Robyn is a celebrity and entertainment journalist and editor with over eight years experience in the industry. As well as contributing regular to woman&home, she also often writes for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly and The Sun.

