Kate Middleton’s back-in-the-day staple boots need to make their way into your wardrobe this autumn

The Princess of Wales used to really favour this chic boot style and it's stood the test of time as she still wears it to this day

Kate Middleton’s back-in-the-day staple boots and where to get the look revealed. Seen here is the Princess of Wales during a visit to Kirkgate Market
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Kate Middleton’s back-in-the-day staple boots need to make their way into your wardrobe this autumn as they’re so timeless.

Throughout the past year the Princess of Wales has established bold coloured suits as her new signature style and regularly pairs them with matching court shoe heels. However, as we move into the colder months many of us will be looking towards the boot trends 2023 for extra warmth as well as style. 

Thankfully, the future Queen Consort has also got us covered with some serious shoe inspiration for the colder weather. Kate’s back-in-the-day staple boots are not only gorgeous but incredibly on-trend and she still wears variations on this design now. In the early years of her relationship with Prince William, the Princess of Wales was a huge fan of a classic knee high boot - especially those with a subtle low heel. 

Kate Middleton arrives home from work in 2007

(Image credit: Photo by C. Uncle/FilmMagic via Getty)

Many of the best black boots are knee high and taller boots remain in fashion this year as much as they were back in the early 2000s when Kate favoured them so much. Back in January 2007 the senior royal was pictured returning from a day at work wearing a monochrome look that had a pair of black suede knee high boots as the star of the outfit. They had a low heel and a rounded almond toe and looked fabulous paired with tights, a geometric mini dress and chic black blazer.

Kate wearing knee-high boots on three occasions

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images//Image 3: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Princess later went on to wear a very similar pair of boots for a day at Cheltenham in 2008 in a slightly shorter length. Once again this classic footwear choice added effortless elegance to her paired-back navy and black outfit. Kate was also a fan of a pointed toe knee high boot which helped to elongate her silhouette and add a slightly edgier touch to her looks.

Stepping out at Cheltenham in 2007, Kate opted for a green midi skirt and matching fitted jacket in an earthy green tone that worked well with her boots which were a soft chocolate brown. Her love of deep brown knee high boots also saw her wear the exact same pair just a few days later, suggesting they really held a special place in her heart at this time.

Kate Middleton after Prince William's graduation ceremony at RAF Cranwell

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WireImage via Getty)

Since then Kate’s back-in-the-day staple boots have continued to play a part in her royal style in the colder months, usually with a slightly higher heel than she used to wear. She wore a pair of black pointed knee high boots earlier this year and at Christmas 2022, showing just how timeless her favourite boot style has proved to be. 

Whilst we might not see Kate wearing knee high boots with mini dresses like she used to, this design of boot works well with shorter skirts and dresses and tights. Knee high boots also look beautiful under midi skirts and dresses like we often see from the Princess nowadays and can even be worn under wide-leg trousers too.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Christmas Day service

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Whether you prefer black, brown, tan or even a bolder colour there are so many knee high boots available on the market. You can keep things classic with a block heel or flat style or mix things up with a more Western-inspired option to make a real statement. They’re a perfect way to add a fun yet warm detail into your looks, both at night and during the day.

SHOP SIMILAR BOOTS

Kitten Heel High Leg Boot E Fit Standard CalfSimply Be
Kitten Heel Boots

RRP: £55 | With a kitten heel, pointed toe and inside zip, these Simply Be boots are a wonderful option for autumn/winter. They would look so elegant styled with a jumper dress for daytime occasions or with a more formal little black dress or skirt and top combination for the evening.

Leather Kitten Heel Knee High BootsM&S
Leather Kitten Heel Boots

RRP: £125 | Made from leather, these are a sophisticated footwear choice for someone looking to invest in some knee high boots this season. They feature antibacterial padding and come in various colourways including this classic black option. 

Sadie Suede Knee High Boots, BrownJohn Lewis & Partners
Suede Knee High Boots

RRP: £149 |Put your own twist on Kate's Christmas Day 2022 footwear choice with these beautiful brown knee high boots. Crafted from sumptuous suede, these also come in taupe, black and navy and their minimal design makes these brilliantly versatile to pair with so many autumn/winter outfits.

Topics
Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸