Princess Mary of Denmark's Nike Air Max trainers are too cool for school
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary swapped regal glamour for sporty casuals for a very special reason
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark definitely didn’t look like the stereotypical princess on Tuesday (August 29), as the usually glamorous royal stepped out wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a plain tee, and sports jacket. No, the Crown Princess wasn’t just having an off day. She was dressed to help shine a light on an anti-bullying tennis project.
- Denmark’s Crown Princess traded regal glamour for relatable casuals on Tuesday, as she rocked a pair of tracksuit bottoms with an anti-bullying slogan t-shirt
- Princess Mary tied her hair up in a simple ponytail, proving she meant business as she took to the tennis courts in a move the Princess of Wales would definitely approve of
- In other royal news, is Meghan Markle making a return to Instagram? Here’s why some folks believe she might already be there.
We know Denmark’s Crown Princess loves a casual look – with her recent denim shirt arguably one of her best off-duty looks yet – but on Tuesday, Princess Mary dressed down for a special reason.
Mary visited the Gladsaxe Tennis Club with Mary Fonden to shine a light on Mary Fonden’s Antibulli Tennis project. The initiative aims to help tennis coaches strengthen the community and prevent bullying through sport.
For the occasion – which saw Princess Mary give the Princess of Wales a run for her money by hitting the tennis courts herself – Mary wore an Antibulli branded slogan tee and black tracksuit bottoms.
Proving she can definitely keep up with the latest street-style trends, Princess Mary wore a pair of the popular Nike Air Max trainers.
The exact pair she wore – a pair of Nike Air Max 270 in pink – retail for around £145 in the UK.
Nike Air Max 270 Trainers, £145 | Next
Princess Mary wore the Nike Air Max in pink, an incredibly versatile sneaker that is popular both on and off the courts.
The Crown Princess serves as an ambassador for Antibulli Tennis, and she had the opportunity to speak to the coaches and the children at the same time, where she emphasised the importance of exercising - not just in sport - but in being a good friend.
She is quoted as having said, “When you have created a team, where there is room to be yourself, and where there is room for mistakes, then everyone has better opportunities to develop. Because you dare to show who you are, and you dare to practice what you're not good at.”
“It's cool to be a good server, and it's cool to hit a good back, but the coolest thing is to be a good friend.”
Catherine, Princess of Wales might be hoping to book in some court time with Princess Mary after seeing her hit the courts as she's known for her love of the sport, too.
Earlier this year, Kate proved her tennis prowess against former world number one, Roger Federer.
Could we see the two princesses bond over a few sets in the near future? We'd love to see it!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Rejoice! Aldi is releasing a $9 version of the Stanley cup - yes, that internet viral tumbler everyone has nowadays
Big day for those of us who need some extra help hydrating
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Is Meghan Markle making a return to Instagram? Here’s why some folks believe she might already be there
Is the former Duchess back on social media?
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Mary's white checked sundress with a tan waist belt is the elegant summer look we've been waiting for
Princess Mary's white checked sundress was perfectly accessorized as the Crown Princess attended an emotional engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Mary of Denmark's black and white dotted button-up dress is so darling
Princess Mary just wore this incredible dress while meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Mary stuns in ivory belted blouse and cocoa brown linen trousers
Princess Mary's cocoa brown linen trousers and cream blouse ensemble was the perfect look for transitioning from summer to autumn
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Mary re-wears her favourite off-duty denim shirt with the perfect crisp white summer trousers
Mary, the Crown Princess of Denmark wore a perfect look to a recent charitable engagement as she paired a denim shirt with white trousers
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals make a serious statement at anniversary celebrations
Crown Princess Mary went bold in bright red with caramel-toned accessories for a special visit to Christiansfeld
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Mary of Denmark is giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes with a bouncy blow-dry and a blazer from Kate's favourite designer
Princess Mary of Denmark is giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes as she wore a bold red blazer from designer Alexander McQueen
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Mary of Denmark's relaxed denim shirt is the perfect off-duty look for rainy days
Princess Mary of Denmark's denim shirt was the perfect off-duty look as the Crown Princess cuddled up on the sofa with her pet pooch
By Laura Harman Published