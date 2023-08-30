Princess Mary of Denmark's Nike Air Max trainers are too cool for school

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark definitely didn’t look like the stereotypical princess on Tuesday (August 29), as the usually glamorous royal stepped out wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a plain tee, and sports jacket. No, the Crown Princess wasn’t just having an off day. She was dressed to help shine a light on an anti-bullying tennis project.

Denmark’s Crown Princess traded regal glamour for relatable casuals on Tuesday, as she rocked a pair of tracksuit bottoms with an anti-bullying slogan t-shirt

Princess Mary tied her hair up in a simple ponytail, proving she meant business as she took to the tennis courts in a move the Princess of Wales would definitely approve of

We know Denmark’s Crown Princess loves a casual look – with her recent denim shirt arguably one of her best off-duty looks yet – but on Tuesday, Princess Mary dressed down for a special reason.

Mary visited the Gladsaxe Tennis Club with Mary Fonden to shine a light on Mary Fonden’s Antibulli Tennis project. The initiative aims to help tennis coaches strengthen the community and prevent bullying through sport.

For the occasion – which saw Princess Mary give the Princess of Wales a run for her money by hitting the tennis courts herself – Mary wore an Antibulli branded slogan tee and black tracksuit bottoms.

Proving she can definitely keep up with the latest street-style trends, Princess Mary wore a pair of the popular Nike Air Max trainers.

The exact pair she wore – a pair of Nike Air Max 270 in pink – retail for around £145 in the UK.

The Crown Princess serves as an ambassador for Antibulli Tennis, and she had the opportunity to speak to the coaches and the children at the same time, where she emphasised the importance of exercising - not just in sport - but in being a good friend.

She is quoted as having said, “When you have created a team, where there is room to be yourself, and where there is room for mistakes, then everyone has better opportunities to develop. Because you dare to show who you are, and you dare to practice what you're not good at.”

“It's cool to be a good server, and it's cool to hit a good back, but the coolest thing is to be a good friend.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales might be hoping to book in some court time with Princess Mary after seeing her hit the courts as she's known for her love of the sport, too.

Earlier this year, Kate proved her tennis prowess against former world number one, Roger Federer.

Could we see the two princesses bond over a few sets in the near future? We'd love to see it!