Princess Mary of Denmark's Nike Air Max trainers are too cool for school

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark definitely didn’t look like the stereotypical princess on Tuesday (August 29), as the usually glamorous royal stepped out wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a plain tee, and sports jacket. No, the Crown Princess wasn’t just having an off day. She was dressed to help shine a light on an anti-bullying tennis project.

We know Denmark’s Crown Princess loves a casual look – with her recent denim shirt arguably one of her best off-duty looks yet – but on Tuesday, Princess Mary dressed down for a special reason.

Mary visited the Gladsaxe Tennis Club with Mary Fonden to shine a light on Mary Fonden’s Antibulli Tennis project. The initiative aims to help tennis coaches strengthen the community and prevent bullying through sport.

For the occasion – which saw Princess Mary give the Princess of Wales a run for her money by hitting the tennis courts herself – Mary wore an Antibulli branded slogan tee and black tracksuit bottoms.

Crown Princess Mary took to the courts to play a game of tennis in support of an anti-bullying charity

Proving she can definitely keep up with the latest street-style trends, Princess Mary wore a pair of the popular Nike Air Max trainers.

The exact pair she wore – a pair of Nike Air Max 270 in pink – retail for around £145 in the UK.

The Crown Princess serves as an ambassador for Antibulli Tennis, and she had the opportunity to speak to the coaches and the children at the same time, where she emphasised the importance of exercising - not just in sport - but in being a good friend.

She is quoted as having said, “When you have created a team, where there is room to be yourself, and where there is room for mistakes, then everyone has better opportunities to develop. Because you dare to show who you are, and you dare to practice what you're not good at.”

“It's cool to be a good server, and it's cool to hit a good back, but the coolest thing is to be a good friend.”

Crown Princess Mary is an ambassador for the anti-bullying tennis charity

Catherine, Princess of Wales might be hoping to book in some court time with Princess Mary after seeing her hit the courts as she's known for her love of the sport, too. 

Earlier this year, Kate proved her tennis prowess against former world number one, Roger Federer. 

Could we see the two princesses bond over a few sets in the near future? We'd love to see it!

