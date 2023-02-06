Princess Margaret’s rarely-seen grandson celebrates special day after embarking on royal first

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Margaret’s rarely-seen grandson celebrates a special day after achieving a royal first that “pleased” the late Queen Elizabeth.

The youngest son of Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto turned 24 years old on February 5.

Arthur Chatto’s special day comes after he made a huge decision to pursue a career that’s a royal first.

Although he’s perhaps not the most recognizable member of the extended Royal Family, Princess Margaret’s grandson Arthur Chatto has nevertheless been glimpsed at multiple royal occasions in recent years. The son of Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto, Arthur joined them and his older brother Samuel to pay his respects at his great-aunt Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service in September 2022.

He also honored her prestigious milestone at her Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving and attended the Easter Service with royals including King Charles last year. Now Princess Margaret’s rarely-seen grandson has celebrated a very special day after he made a life-changing decision to embark on a journey to achieve a royal first.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

On February 5, Arthur Chatto - who is 29th in the royal line of succession - celebrated his 24th birthday. Whilst he didn’t receive a public birthday post on social media from the King and Queen Consort, they might well have sent him a private message to mark his big day. As Princess Margaret’s grandson he is a close family member who's spent time with them.

He’s also understood to have had the support of both the late Queen and the youngest of the Queen’s children, Prince Edward, for pursuing a royal first. Aside from his Easter appearance in 2022, Arthur Chatto opted to wear uniform for recent royal events. The Queen’s great-nephew enrolled in the Royal Marines in 2021 and is understood to have previously been a personal trainer.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

He’s shown he’s not afraid of a challenge and once opened up about the grueling training he did to complete an epic rowing expedition. Arthur’s journey to become a qualified Royal Marine is something that apparently “pleased” his great-aunt Queen Elizabeth as he’s made it his mission to become the first royal to join the Royal Marines.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), he told the Queen of his plans at the time and even used to train at Balmoral, her beloved Scottish home.

“Arthur Chatto has been accepted to train as an officer in the Royal Marines. He told the Queen all about it and she’s pleased and proud. Prince Edward has been very supportive,” an insider claimed to the publication.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

They continued, “Arthur has even been going off into the wilds at Balmoral with all his kit and camping out as he prepares for the commando training. He has gone straight into the officer training in this year’s intake and is very keen and up for it. It’s a dead cert he’ll get a lot further than Prince Edward ever did.”

Prince Edward enrolled in the Royal Marines in 1986 but left his training in January 1987. It seems that he and the Queen were thrilled to hear that Princess Margaret’s rarely-seen grandson Arthur would be pursuing this career.

Although it’s not known how he spent his recent birthday, hard-working Arthur is said to now be a serving Royal Marine and certainly deserves some relaxing time to spend with his family.