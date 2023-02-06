Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence's Valentine's Day plans revealed - and it's not particularly romantic

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne's Valentine's Day plans have been revealed and sadly for the hard-working royal, it's another day on the job!

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence are set to spend Valentine's Day abroad this year.

While this is a romantic getaway for some, the Princess will be busy working on behalf of the Royal Family.

In other royal news, Prince Harry's 'older woman' who allegedly took his virginity speaks out - find out what she has to say following Harry's Spare revelations.

It has been confirmed that the Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, will visit New Zealand from February 14 to February 17. This means that the royal couple will celebrate Valentine's Day abroad as they embark on yet another royal engagement.

(Image credit: Photo By Raul Terrel/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The couple will not have much time to celebrate this romantic holiday and a statement from the Prime Minister of New Zealand, revealed that the royal couple will have a jam-packed few days while in the country.

The Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins said in a statement, "Princess Anne is traveling to Aotearoa at the request of the NZ Army’s Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th Anniversary celebrations at Linton Military Camp in Palmerston North."

He added, "It’s terrific that Her Royal Highness will be able to connect with past and present members of the Corps and acknowledge the importance of signallers within New Zealand Defence Force operations over the last 100 years. Her Royal Highness will be accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Retired)."

"The Princess Royal will undertake other engagements during her visit, including attending an Act of Remembrance (wreath laying) at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington. Her Royal Highness will also rededicate the War Memorial at Cathedral Square in Christchurch. The Princess Royal last visited New Zealand in 2010. I look forward to welcoming Princess Anne back to Aotearoa," Chris Hipkins concluded.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Of course, as the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne has been on many royal engagements to New Zealand, and even in 2023, has visited a number of countries requiring a royal presence.

This trip to New Zealand will mark Anne's fourth international trip this year. In early 2023, the Princess and her husband traveled to Greece and represented the Royal Family in Athens at the funeral of the former King of Greece, Constantine II. The former King was a relative of the Royal Family and a second cousin to King Charles and Prince William's godfather.

Later in January, the Princess attended engagements in Cyprus as part of her role as the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps. Then, Princess Anne wore a cozy trapper hat as climbed into a military tank for her thirteenth royal engagement of the year in Estonia. While she has had a busy schedule, Tim has been at her side for most of these engagements, supporting his busy wife.