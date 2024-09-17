Princess Madeleine’s blush pink coat, white jeans and comfy trainers are the most elegant alternative to jewel tones and boots for autumn
Princess Madeleine of Sweden's pale pink coat from 2022 has shown that you don't have to turn your back on pastels this autumn
Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s blush pink coat, white jeans and comfy trainers are beautiful for autumn.
Not everyone is going to be a fan of the warm and earthy tones that are always popular this time of year, from burnt orange to burgundy and chocolate brown. For those who enjoy wearing paler shades throughout the warmer months, putting together an autumn capsule wardrobe might seem daunting. However, we should never be afraid to embrace pastels in the autumn too, especially when it comes to knitwear and outerwear, where the softer tones and cosy textures are a match made in heaven. We’re particularly taken with blush pink as a pastel that can be brought right into autumn as it works with so many neutrals and, depending on the undertone, could even be considered a neutral itself.
When it comes to pink coats it doesn’t come much more feminine and elegant than Princess Madeleine’s blush pink cropped coat from Red Valentino. The Swedish royal is the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustav and wore this sensational coat with white cropped jeans and trainers in 2022.
Recreate Princess Madeleine's Pastel Pink Coat Look
This stunning light beige-pink jacket is made from 100% wool to help keep you cosy on cold days. Like Princess Madeleine's jacket, this is double breasted with a notch lapel collar. The cropped length and V-neckline add to its elegant feel and this would look so pretty styled with jeans or trousers and a jumper.
Straight leg jeans are such a timeless option and they work well draped over ankle boots in the colder months, as well as with trainers. This pair are high-waisted and have plenty of stretch to them. Style with a jumper as an outfit base and add a pastel toned coat over the top to emulate Princess Madeleine's outfit.
The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of Veja trainers and these ones with the white and subtle metallic colour combination are such a versatile shoe option. They're streamlined and made with a leather upper and flexible rubber sole. The footbed is cushioned for comfort and the insole is removable.
She was visiting Skuleberget with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their son Prince Nicolas and although it was June when she wore this pastel-toned outfit, her choice to wear a wool and cashmere blend outerwear piece suggests it was quite chilly. The coat was pea coat length and finished at her waist, with slightly cropped sleeves that finished just below her elbow.
It had a blazer-style lapel collar and double-breasted design which added a smart, tailored feel to Princess Madeleine’s coat. The most stand-out feature, though, had to be the gorgeous pink shade of the fabric, which the buttons were also covered in. It’s the perfect soft hue and the cool, almost beige undertones meant it was on the subtle side for a blush pink.
This made Princess Madeleine’s coat all the more versatile rather than being a real statement pink item in her wardrobe. She chose to balance out the pastel pink with her white Veronica Beard wide leg jeans and Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes that we can keep the white jeans outfits coming this autumn.
"If the rich shades of olive and chocolate we're seeing everywhere at the moment aren't to your taste, pastels for autumn will make a really refreshing change," she says. "Especially while the sun is still shining, you don't have to pack away your white jeans just yet, and Madeleine is showing us a really chic and simple way to make them that bit cosier for the new season."
The Swedish royal wore a pink patterned Veronica Beard cardigan underneath her coat and her best white trainers from Chloe. Princess Madeleine’s trainers were lace ones which added a delicate feel to this look and the ankle grazer length of her white jeans meant they got a chance to shine. However, if you love this outfit but want to recreate it on rainy or colder days, then a pair of ankle boots would be fabulous too. Brown or tan boots would be a slightly softer option with pink and white, than black boots would be.
Princess Madeleine looked cosy and stylish as she and Prince Nicolas played and took part in activities at the Discovery Park in Skuleberget. This outfit showed just how beautiful pastel coats and jackets can be and we’re tempted to add one to our collection this season.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
