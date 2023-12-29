Princess Kate’s ‘smart move’ which proves she is taking inspiration from the late Queen
Did you notice this “smart move” by the Princess of Wales on Christmas Day?
On Christmas Day, royal fans were, of course, excited to see what each of the family members were wearing when they took part in the annual tradition of the Sandringham walkabout.
And this year, the Royal Family most certainly did not disappoint.
Not only did the likes of Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Lady Louise Windsor serve timeless looks, other memorable moments included different members of the family wearing matching scarves for a very touching reason. Then, all eyes were on the mischievous younger royals once again – but this time the main culprit wasn’t Prince Louis.
And, of course, Catherine, Princess of Wales stole the show in a stunning all-blue outfit which included a royal blue Alexander McQueen coat and eye-catching headpiece which featured an unusual arrow motif.
While her look has been hailed as one of her best ever, it was an unusual departure from her more traditional festive attire, and this, one royal expert, has been described as a “super smart move” on her part which is inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
As quoted in Hello!, a royal fashion expert – Styled by Sian – said, “Princess Kate looks as chic as ever and I think it’s a super smart move to wear navy over the traditional red or green.”
“Navy is a contemporary wardrobe staple and as someone who has such a public facing role, it will be an immediate crowd-pleaser. I imagine many people will be recreating her look. Monochromatic navy reflects her natural poise and elegance and moves traditional dress forward whilst sticking to her classic style,” she added.
With Christmas often a stressful time, with lots of family members to please, Princess Kate's decision to wear blue is a smart move as it can help create a feeling of calm, Sian explains.
“Blue releases oxytocin into our systems when we wear and see the colour. It reflects calm. The calmer we feel, the better communication we have and it helps build, strengthen and improve relationships.”
“Through her outfit, Princess Kate is giving us a message of calm and strength on Christmas Day which also reflects her role of HRH. Iconic.”
The Royal Wardrobe by Rosie Harte | £17 at Amazon
Royal fashion lovers will be fascinated by the journey through history taken in this book, reflecting upon how royal style has evolved from the Tudor and Victorian era to the modern day. It considers the impact of royal apparel and how much meaning each item can have.
Kate opting for a vibrant colour and eschewing the more traditional and expected Christmas styles – such as tartan or burgundy – evokes the late Queen Elizabeth’s style secret of always opting for rainbow palettes.
The brighter she looked, the more people could easily spot her. And it would appear that the Princess of Wales is preparing for her future role as Queen by subtly incorporating more bright and bold options in her regular wardrobe rotation.
This isn’t the only wardrobe change fans have noticed in the Princess.
She’s seemingly ditched a style of dress since becoming the Princess of Wales in late 2022, and she’s adopted a more “serious” silhouette to send a subtle message that she’s prepared for her future role.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
12 Wallpaper Trends for 2024: inspirational new designs and colour combinations
The most in-demand wallpaper trends for 2024 according to interior designers and trend experts
By Esme Clemo Published
-
These are the best beauty products of 2023, according to our readers and experts alike
The data has spoken - these are the best loved beauty products of 2023
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Kate Middleton stuns in all-blue outfit for Christmas walkabout - but it's Prince Louis's outfit that has everyone talking
The Princess of Wales looked utterly elegant in shades of royal blue and navy
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis’s secret talent revealed as adorable new photo is shared for Christmas
The photographer who took the Wales’s Christmas card has shared a hidden talent of the three royal children
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Catherine teases carol concert with never-before-seen photos from surprise tea party – and it includes a special throwback
For the surprise tea party, Kate Middleton relied on one of her festive fashion favourites
By Jack Slater Published
-
New signs that Prince William and Kate Middleton could break with tradition
The Prince and Princess of Wales could make a decision involving Prince George that breaks with tradition
By Jack Slater Published
-
The Middleton women wear the trousers for Princess Catherine’s Carol Concert – and showcase three distinct styles for the holiday season
Carole, Pippa and Kate Middleton showed three versatile ways to wear trousers this Christmas party season
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite stylish and sturdy outdoor boots just got a whole lot cheaper - and they're the ultimate Christmas gift for walkers
The Princess of Wales regularly wears her trusty Berghaus boots
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The very specific dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow for key festive event
The dress code rule the Royal Family and Middletons have to follow at a festive event specifies not wearing one of their most-seen items
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s pearl-embellished boucle jacket is a masterclass in keeping both warm and stylish this Christmas season
Kate Middleton’s pearl-embellished boucle jacket was the star of the show in a new trailer and showed how to make subtle sparkle work
By Emma Shacklock Published