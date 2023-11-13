The dresses Kate Middleton wore 'all the time' that she ditched after becoming Princess of Wales, according to a fashion expert

Kate Middleton made a style switch when it comes to her dresses since becoming the Princess of Wales, according to a royal fashion expert.

Kate's dresses have been the talk of royal fashion fans even before she married Prince William back in 2011, becoming future Queen Consort and the then-Duchess of Cambridge.

And having taken on the title of the Princess of Wales following the late Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, Catherine, who is a globally-recognised fashion icon, has made tweaks to her dressing - and a fashion expert has pointed out that there's a specific type of dress she no longer wears.

Speaking on TikTok in a video that has gained over 3.4 million views, royal style expert and fashion journalist Erin Fitzpatrick highlighted that dresses that fall above the knee are seemingly off the cards for Kate now, with sleek midi dresses being her go-to when she opts for a frock.

"She has stopped wearing above-the-knee dresses," she said, adding, "She used to wear short dresses all the time."

"Since she became the Princess of Wales last year, she's not been photographed in any dresses or skirts above the knee. She wears exclusively midi length" Erin continued.

With short dresses now out for Kate, tights no longer appear to be a winter essential for her either.

"She's stopped wearing these opaque tights she used to wear quite often. This is in line with the fact that she doesn't wear above the knee dresses or skirts anymore," Erin went on to explain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to cold weather, the Princess of Wales now favours the likes of longline dresses, skirts and coats or opts for straight-leg trousers as her new fashion staples.

Fashion expert Miranda Holder previously commented on Kate's new venture into trousers as her go-to, saying that it seems that the choice stems from Catherine's desire to channel her newfound authority as the Princess of Wales, while also being open to "taking more style risks".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to woman&home, Miranda added, "Kate Middleton's style has evolved considerably over the years and continues to do so. When we first met her, first as a fiancee and then newly married to Prince William, her style was very young, fresh, and feminine; floral prints, flirty skirts, and sweet headbands were all fashion staples.

"Gradually, as the Princess grew in stature and confidence, her wardrobe has evolved to match, with her most recent looks embracing the power suit, in particular favouring wide leg trousers over an A-line skirt, which was her previous staple," she added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"The sartorial change is in line with her recent new appointment as Princess of Wales, and Kate’s new aesthetic reflects the new authority and seniority of her new role.

"It’s as if she means business and wishes to be taken seriously, which also follows on from the Palaces’s announcement earlier this year that Kate’s outfits will not be automatically credited every time she steps out in public."