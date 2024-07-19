Princess Charlene proves why a vibrant jumpsuit should be your go-to special occasion outfit with her sensational cherry red look
Princess Charlene's cherry red jumpsuit made a serious statement and we're convinced a piece like this is a wardrobe must-have
Princess Charlene’s cherry red outfit has proved why a vibrant jumpsuit should be your go-to occasion wear outfit this summer.
Occasionwear dressing can be tricky and sometimes we want something a little more tailored than our favourite floaty dresses but a bit bolder than a trouser suit. It’s times like this when we find ourselves reaching for our best jumpsuits and if you haven’t yet added one to your summer wardrobe, you’d be surprised at how easy they are to wear and style. A lightweight, neutral linen or cotton is perfect for summer days, but for events a bright one is perfect and the Princess of Monaco has showcased this in sensational style. Princess Charlene’s cherry red jumpsuit was her magnificent outfit of choice as she and Prince Albert visited an exhibition of 40 Olympic Torches in his private collection.
For this special evening out it’s hardly a surprise that Princess Charlene went for such a stand-out outfit. Her jumpsuit was the £2,191 Elie Saab Cady Jumpsuit which has fabulous flared trouser legs and a fitted bodice.
Shop Red Jumpsuits Like Princess Charlene's
Also available in a petite design, this gorgeous fiery red jumpsuit is a stunning option for any upcoming events this summer. It has a wide leg cut, practical pockets and an elegant open back cut-out with a comfy elasticated section. Style with neutral or metallic accessories for a stand-out look.
Instead of being full length, this jumpsuit has gorgeous culotte trouser legs that are so comfy and chic in the warmer months. The twist neck detail is so pretty, with a very subtle keyhole cut out that isn't too much. This is the perfect piece for summer holidays and events.
It’s sleeveless, making it perfect for hot weather occasions and the gathered draped neckline is so pretty. Accentuating this particular design detail was an Elie Saab monogram brooch that added a touch more glamour to this already gorgeous outfit. Princess Charlene’s jumpsuit has practical side pockets and is luxuriously silk lined too. This piece would look stunning for any wedding, garden party or formal occasion no matter the colour, but this red shade elevates it to new heights.
It might seem daunting to style given how bright it is but a vivid red like this goes beautifully with white, beige, cream, black and navy which are all neutral tones many of us will already wear a lot of. Metallic shoes and bags would also look amazing with a red jumpsuit and unless you love clashing colours, keeping the rest of your look simple like Princess Charlene did is a great way to wear a red jumpsuit.
Alternatively if you have been inspired by the colour of Princess Charlene’s cherry red jumpsuit then accessories or perhaps a top or skirt in this shade can make wearing it a little easier. The Princess of Monaco, though, made her look even more bold by matching her lipstick to her jumpsuit. A red lip is a classic and reminds us of Hollywood icons, including Princess Charlene’s late mother-in-law, Grace Kelly.
Princess Charlene’s shoes weren’t all that visible in photos taken during her and Prince Albert’s visit to the exhibition, but they looked to be open toe metallic sandals. Heeled sandals are timeless, though if you wanted to be comfier and dress down a red jumpsuit a little more, then your best white trainers would also be a great style accompaniment.
The Princess wore her short blonde hair sleek and straight, with a centre parting and wore very few jewellery pieces which helped to ensure that Princess Charlene’s cherry red jumpsuit was the star of this fashion show. It’s a vibrant look from her and we loved seeing this style switch-up from the Princess of Monaco, who has recently been pictured in more neutral outfits like the beautiful white one-shoulder gown she wore at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
