Princess Beatrice’s ice blue Self Portrait dress is the winter pastel outfit of dreams and there are plenty of ways to get the look for less!
If you love Princess Beatrice's ice blue Self Portrait dress as much as us then you can emulate her look with these equally stunning options
Princess Beatrice’s ice blue Self Portrait dress is the winter pastel outfit of dreams and there are plenty of ways to get the look for less with these beautiful alternatives.
When it comes to the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 some might be surprised to learn that pastels have continued to ride the trend wave and Princess Beatrice’s ice blue Self portrait dress is the epitome of pastel chic. Whilst the Princess of Wales’ dresses might attract a huge amount of attention, Princess Beatrice has been steadily showcasing her style credentials. And her most recent pale blue look was no exception as she stepped out with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the Art of Wishes Gala 2023 at Raffles on 9th October.
Her beautiful Self Portrait dress featured one of the most iconic design elements associated with the luxurious brand in the form of lace. The guipure lace stretched all over the midi dress from collar to hem and added a timeless elegance to Princess Beatrice’s ice blue Self Portrait dress.
This special outfit also featured short, slightly puffed sleeves reminiscent of Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress and a high neck with a gathered design. The royal’s silhouette was accentuated with the fitted bodice which also featured a matching blue waist belt. From the waist, the dress’ skirt flared out slightly, with a subtle tier running along the bottom hem.
The ice blue shade of the dress transformed what is already a fabulous outfit for any special occasion into an ethereal look with its cool tone that brings to mind cold winter frosts and clear winter skies. Princess Beatrice heightened the winter pastel with a white boucle cropped jacket from Alice + Olivia with a silver chain trim along the front and bottom.
This added edge to the classic lace look and Princess Beatrice kept things simple with her footwear as she chose a pair of Ralph and Russo suede pumps in a pale blue that perfectly complemented her dress. When it came to her other accessory, though, the King’s niece added a neutral pop of colour with her white and navy bag.
Her long red-brown hair was secured at the back of her head, allowing Princess Beatrice’s ice blue Self Portrait dress to do all the talking. This hairstyle also gave fans a glimpse of her silver drop earrings which tied into the wintery theme of the look.
This is one outfit that would look beautiful at winter weddings or other special events throughout the colder months as well as in spring/summer. Whilst Princess Beatrice’s Self Portrait dress is from a past season the brand continues to do very similar lace dresses in pale blue shades. Or if you’re looking to emulate this look slightly more affordably, there are also plenty of beautiful high-street options that have similar pastel shades and lace detailing.
SHOP SIMILAR BLUE DRESSES
Self-Portrait stunner
RRP: £350 |It might not be the exact same style as Princess Beatrice's ice blue Self Portrait dress, but this gorgeous midi dress has a similar feel. The blue shade is the perfect winter pastel and the lace makes this a great occasion-wear piece.
Adrianna Papell gem
RRP: £129.50 |Currently reduced to clear on John Lewis & Partners this Adrianna Papell dress is a special option for autumn/winter events. The pale blue shade, body-con silhouette and lace detailing makes this a stand-out piece.
Phase Eight beauty
RRP: £89 |Coming in a fabulous sky blue tone, this intricate yet simple Phase Eight dress available via John Lewis & Partners is a real show-stopper. It features a classic pencil dress silhouette, circle cut-out back detail and beautiful lace.
