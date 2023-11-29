Princess Beatrice's cosy checked trench coat and heeled boots is the winter look we're dreaming of copying

Laura Harman
Laura Harman
published

Princess Beatrice's cosy checked trench coat is our new favourite look on the Princess as she stepped out in London with her husband Edoardo. 

On November 28th, 2023, Princess Beatrice looked wonderful as she and her husband Edoardo attended the Fayre of St. James's in support of The Quintessentially Foundation & The Firefly Project at St James's Church. The Princess looked incredible as she wore a look that picked up on some of the best autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

For this event, the Princess wore one of the best winter coats we've seen this season, a stunning white and grey checked trench coat from Temperley London with a tie-up cinched waist. The Princess paired this coat with a pair of heeled short black boots from Louis Vuitton.

The coat typically retails at around £1,295 and the Louis Vuitton Silouhette boots are priced at £960, making this a rather pricey ensemble to emulate. However, there are several high-street brands that sell items just like this - and they're much kinder on the purse.

Princess Beatrice

Monochrome Check Trench Coat

RRP: £98.00 | Next. Part the premium collection at Next, this coat is a timeless addition to your wardrobe with a belted cinch waist and button cuff detailing.

New LookNew Look
Black Check Longline Belted Coat

RRP: Was £59.99 Now £40 | New Look. Adorned in an all-over black check, this longline belted coat is the ultimate outerwear must-have.

Karen MillenKaren Millen
Italian Check Balmacaan Coat

RRP: Was £499.00 Now £199.00 | Karen Millen. This Italian Check coat is made from predominantly wool and cotton and features a collared neckline and check woven print.

Later that evening, Princess Beatrice visited the Sabina Bilenko Couture Christmas party at The Twenty Two in London and wore the same ensemble, highlighting how versatile this look is for events in the day and the night. 

The wide lapels of the coat and the back accessories made the look completely timeless and it's certainly one of the best trench coat styles to invest in this year. 

