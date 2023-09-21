Princess Beatrice wants to have another baby ‘soon’ so ‘her children are all close in age’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice reportedly wants to add another child to her family as 'soon' so 'her children are all close in age,' a source has claimed.

Just days after her daughter's second birthday, a source has shared that Princess Beatrice is planning to have another child to 'complete' her family.

The source shared that the Princess wants to be pregnant again 'soon' so that 'her children are all close in age.'

In other royal news, Why Princess Charlotte has a better chance of securing this prestigious position than Princess Anne ever will.

Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has just celebrated her second birthday, an occasion marked by her dad, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in a special way as he shared a rare photo of the youngster to Instagram. But now the presents are unwrapped and the cake has been eaten, the family may still have something exciting to celebrate - and it's not the recent engagement of Edoardo's brother.

While there are still milestones the two-year-old is yet to reach, with her being one of only a few of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren who’ve yet to make their royal debut at a family gathering or event, she could soon be celebrating as she takes on the new, heartwarming title of big sister.

That's because sources close to the York family have now shared with OK! Magazine that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are planning to add another baby to their brood in order to 'complete' the family and give baby Sienna, as well as her older brother Wolfie, a younger sibling.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Speaking to OK! Magazine a source revealed, "Beatrice wants another little one then she will consider her family complete. She’s been telling friends for quite some time now that it is the right time to add to her family and she wants to do it soon so that her children are all close in age."

If the couple does add another baby to the family, it will be Beatrice's second biological child, while it will be Edoardo's third as he shares a son, Christopher, seven, nicknamed Wolfie, with his previous partner Dara Huang.

The source added, "Edo [Edoardo] has a son and a daughter now and is very happy, but he’s keen to add to his brood one more time. Beatrice considers Wolfie one of the family and she treats him like her own, but she also thinks it’s important that she and Edo have another baby before it’s too late."

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

According to her mother Sarah Ferguson who recently revealed her mastectomy helped her get over ‘self-hatred’ and ‘self-doubt’, the addition of a third child would be something Beatrice could handle with ease while continuing with the royal duties that fall upon her due to her position as 11th in the royal line of succession. While 11th sounds like a low placement, Beatrice is also one of King Charles III's seven Counsellors of State thanks to her position, which means she may have to represent the monarch on official duties when required.

Speaking about Beatrice's and her sister Princess Eugenie's approach to balancing work with motherhood, the Princesses mother Sarah Ferguson shared on her Tea Talks Podcast, "My girls are incredible - it's both private and public, it's not about working or non-working because they work very, very hard publicly and they work very, very hard privately.

"They are mothers and the work-life balance they are getting is extraordinary. They just do it in a very real way and I'm so proud of them."