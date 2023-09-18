The royal milestone Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna hasn’t reached yet - and it might still be YEARS away!
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna turned 2 on 18th September and she's yet to experience a royal first
There’s a royal milestone Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna hasn’t reached yet - and it might still be years away!
- Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter Sienna turned 2 on 18th September and a special snap of her was posted.
- Sienna hasn’t reached a particular royal milestone yet but it's possible it could be some time before she does for several reasons.
- This royal news comes as Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical print dress had the most gorgeous pleating detail and it made our occasion-wear wishlist!
Since she was born in 2021 royal fans have been given a few sweet insights and anecdotes about Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi. Earlier this year her aunt Princess Eugenie shared the sweet first snap of Sienna on Instagram. Now a rare photo of Sienna was released by her proud dad Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on her 2nd birthday. The adorable picture showed birthday girl Sienna wearing a raffia and pink-trimmed sombrero and a stunning floral dress.
But despite her marking this significant age milestone there’s one royal milestone Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna has yet to reach - and it could still be a long way off. The two-year-old is one of only a few of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren who’ve yet to make their royal debut at a family gathering or event.
Over the years fans have come to expect to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at big events like Trooping the Colour. However, they aren’t the only ones who’ve been seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony, have appeared in an iconic publicly-released photo taken by the Princess of Wales, or have attended church at Christmas at Sandringham or Easter at Windsor Castle.
Savannah and Isla Phillips and Mia and Lena Tindall have done this too and August Brooksbank was brought by Princess Eugenie to the Platinum Pageant last year. Prince Archie also accompanied Prince Harry and Meghan on their official visit to South Africa in 2019.
This means it’s only Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna, Princess Lilibet and Ernest Brooksbank who haven’t reached the public royal debut milestone. And it could still be years until Sienna does so thanks to a shift towards focusing on working royals.
For the past few years only working royals and their children have appeared on the balcony at Trooping the Colour which used to be one of the main occasions where many generations of the immediate and extended Royal Family were seen together.
Meanwhile, young children don’t typically go to church at Christmas or Easter as 5-year-old Prince Louis only went for the first time in December 2022 and April 2023. In light of this, perhaps Sienna would also be considered too young to join Princess Beatrice and Edoardo for at least a few more years.
Her parents have also indicated a preference for keeping their daughter out of the royal spotlight. In Edoardo’s birthday for Sienna’s 2nd birthday her face is away from the camera and the only other picture of her featured the same angle. It could be that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo would rather Sienna has a high level of privacy in her childhood too.
This could all mean that Sienna won’t be making her royal debut anytime soon but many fans will likely be delighted if and when this day comes in the future. It’s not known how she will be celebrating her 2nd birthday but Princess Beatrice and Edoardo might well have something incredibly special planned for her out of the public eye.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
