Princess Anne's classic Aspinal bag and unique heart-shaped brooch prove the royal has always had timeless style

Princess Anne's Aspinal handbag was the star of the show as the Princess Royal stepped out in Belfast.

Princess Anne attended an important engagement in Belfast on Tuesday.

The Princess officially reopened HMS Caroline as she wore a navy and green outfit.

The Princess Royal showed her thrifty nature as she appeared at a royal engagement in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The Princess appeared in Belfast to attend the reopening of HMS Caroline and the Pumphouse at Alexandra Dock in the Titanic Quarter.

HMS Caroline shared photographs of the royal in attendance in a tweet that read, "Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal officially reopened HMS Caroline today. As Patron of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, She viewed the extensive restoration and refurbishment of Belfast’s remarkable First World War ship."

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal officially reopened HMS Caroline today. As Patron of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, She viewed the extensive restoration and refurbishment of Belfast's remarkable First World War ship.

Images showed that the Princess wore a checked green and navy coat that featured a high collar and big buttons placed down the center of the look. The Princess paired this coat with a teal pashmina which she tucked neatly into the front of her coat and also perfectly complemented her navy slim-fit trousers.

However, it was the Princess' accessories that were the real star of the show. The Princess wore the Navy Shoulder bag from Aspinal London's 2013 Collection. This showed the Princess' thrifty nature as instead of selecting a fast fashion trend, and purchasing something new, she selected a bag that was made a decade ago to accompany this look.

Sadly, this bag is no longer stocked by Aspinal, but there are a number of similar bags made from navy leather and featuring a chain metal strap that are still sold by the brand.

The Princess also wore a stunning and unique brooch for this royal engagement. The Princess has a wide selection of brooches in her collection, but this was a particularly eye-catching look. The Princess wore a bright silver heart-shaped brooch that featured two fish circling a celtic triangle shape and holding a blue gemstone in their mouths. Although this brooch has not been identified, it is thought that it may have some significance to Ireland, hence the decision to wear it to an event in Belfast.