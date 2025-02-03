Princess Anne’s navy pea coat and scarf at the rugby are the perfect combination when being cold isn’t an option

Princess Anne wore a navy pea coat and aqua scarf at the rugby and showcased how to look elegant when being cold isn’t an option.

Princess Anne’s style really comes into its own in colder weather as she is a huge fan of layers and reportedly once declared in the past that there’s no such thing as bad weather, only "inappropriate clothing". Her ensemble for the Scotland vs Italy match in this year’s Six Nations showcased the Princess Royal’s fashion philosophy to a tee. Whilst we might feel pressure to step out the door in stylish but not necessarily very warm items from our winter capsule wardrobe, Princess Anne’s outfit has encouraged us to go all-out cosy.

She wore a navy blue tartan pea coat to watch the match which had a smart edge thanks to its lapel collar and double breasted design. This particular item looks rather similar to a checked coat Princess Anne wore back in 1970 and whether or not it’s the exact same, she clearly loves this colour and silhouette together.

(Image credit: Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Shop Coats Like Princess Anne's

M&S Navy Pea Coat £89 at M&S Crafted with a touch of wool, this cosy pea coat is smart and would look great over tailored pieces or with jeans. The neckline has a neat collar and the double breasted design is similar to the shape of Princess Anne's coat. H&M Dark Grey Pea Coat £54.99 at H&M Also available in black and camel, this dark grey pea coat will see you through the rest of winter and into spring. It's lined and has a double breasted silhouette and wide notch lapels. Front flap pockets and welt handwarmer pockets are practical additions. Mango Virgin Wool Coat £169.99 at Mango This chocolate brown short coat is made from a virgin wool blend fabric and has a funnel neck design which means you can button it up even further and keep toasty warm in the cold. It fastens with buttons at the front and has two side welt pockets.

Shop Accessories Like Princess Anne's

M&S Black Knotted Detail Bag £29.50 at M&S This cross-body bag can also be draped over your shoulder and has adjustable straps with knotted detailing that elevates it from everyday bag to something a little more contemporary. It has two separate zipped compartments inside with a middle open pocket and also comes in butterscotch. Cookies and Cream Leather Gloves £8.89-£9.99 at Amazon Made from leather with a cosy lining, these gloves also come in a range of other colours and are very affordable. They have a tiny bow on the top of each glove which is a fun twist and we'd carry these in our handbag in case we ever have need of them. & Other Stories Blanket Scarf £67 at & Other Stories A blanket scarf is a handy accessory to complete your winter outfits when you want to be warm but still chic. This one is a beautiful blue colour and has a classic fringe trim running along the bottom. It's made from 100% wool and would make a lovely gift or treat for yourself.

Given how much the senior royal loves practical pieces we wouldn’t be surprised if her coat was made from wool or a wool blend for maximum warmth. The buttons were black and there were subtle hints of lighter blue running through the check. The Princess Royal styled this coat with matching navy checked trousers to create a suit look.

A matching co-ord always inherently feels put-together and coordinating her trousers to her outerwear rather than wearing a traditional, lighter suit underneath ensured Princess Anne wasn’t compromising on warmth. Her accessories mostly tied in with the black buttons on her coat and gave great coverage on this grey day in Edinburgh.

(Image credit: Photo by Federugby/Federugby via Getty Images)

Princess Anne is rarely without a pair of leather gloves in the winter and she wore a black pair to the rugby and carried a matching black shoulder bag. Her bag was roomy enough for all her essentials and the design allowed her to be handsfree. When we’re wearing so many layers a crossbody bag can sometimes get tangled on hoods or sit at an awkward position, so a shoulder bag is a good alternative.

Tucked carefully into the neckline of the Princess Royal’s coat was a turquoise scarf that was likely layered over a high neck jumper. The King’s sister regularly uses this trick to keep her neck warm in the colder months and tucking a scarf into your coat also gives a neat finish to an outfit that can help make it feel more polished.

(Image credit: Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

To accentuate this, consider colour matching your scarf to part of your outfit or to your bag or shoes. During the match Princess Anne also draped a blue and green tartan scarf under her coat collar as a final flourish. Whether you love a pea coat and scarf like hers or not, she showed how to style multiple accessories and warm outerwear in a chic way.

At the Patron of Scottish Rugby, the Princess Royal is frequently seen pitch-side cheering team Scotland on at their Six Nations matches. Last year she wore what looks to be the same coat and trousers to watch Scotland vs France and even added a waterproof over the top to shield her from the rain.