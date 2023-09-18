Princess Anne is the 'fun aunt' of the family despite her 'stiff and standoffish' outer shell that is reserved for professional moments
Princess Anne can have a serious exterior but she's plenty of fun too, a royal expert says
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A royal expert has pointed out that Princess Anne is the 'fun aunt' of the Royal Family, despite her sometimes 'stiff' exterior, following her appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast.
- Princess Anne made an appearance on her son-in-law Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales earlier this month.
- A royal expert has pointed out how her revelations on the episode proves that she is in fact the 'fun aunt' of the family, despite appearing to be quite serious at times.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton rocked a vibrant orange life vest on top of an ultra chic blazer in a hilarious moment during a Royal Navy visit.
Having appeared on Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne's The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast as part of a royal special alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne shared some insights into her personality that have made us love her even more than we already did.
As the royal trio chatted to Zara Tindall's rugby star husband Mike, along with co-hosts James and Alex, the three opened up about the sporty and competitive nature among the family, with Princess Catherine having been exposed as a beer pong pro.
As Prince William recalled his 'terrifying' memories of racing around the Balmoral courtyards with his aunt Princess Anne, the Princess Royal joked that she was good at the 'corners'.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
"You were quite quick. The look that you had on your face was quite terrifying," William recounted, sharing the fond memories of Anne.
Now, a royal expert has pointed out that although the late Queen's only daughter can come across as stern, she is actually the 'fun aunt' of the family, with the podcast allowing listeners to get a deeper look into The Firm's touching bond.
Speaking to OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "Mike and his rugby colleagues have a wonderful way of teasing out little titbits about life behind the Palace walls.
"It’s always fascinating to get a glimpse of how the family get on with one another, and also what they get up to in private."
Jennie added, "The image, for example, of Princess Anne chasing William, and now his children, around the 'Balmoral Square' and often winning because she is 'good at corners' illustrates that, despite her sometimes rather stiff appearance, she’s a thoroughly fun aunt to have around."
Revealing that Anne's serious energy is mainly reserved for the press, Jennie explained, "Anne can come across as pretty stiff and standoffish, but that is simply part of her professional persona. As I know only too well, she is not keen on cooperating with or opening up to journalists."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
Menopause ‘taught’ Shania Twain to ‘get over’ what was standing in her way - ‘I’m more fierce than I ever was’
Shania Twain revealed how the menopause was a 'very good thing for her' and how she 'demanded' this of herself...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Claudia Winkleman's black velvet and crystal Strictly jumpsuit is the £395 statement piece we can't get enough of
Claudia Winkleman's black velvet jumpsuit from Nadine Merabi was a complete delight on the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch show
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William recalls this 'terrifying' memory of Princess Anne - and it's so in keeping with the no-nonsense royal!
Prince William recalled a hilarious memory of the Princess Royal as they’d get competitive at Balmoral
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response and ‘sense of exclusion’ with Queen Camilla as she took ‘slow-thaw route’
Princess Anne’s ‘frosty’ response to her sister-in-law in the early years has been revealed by a body language expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Harry's latest outings showcase major shift as he flips from ‘adult’ to ‘child’ states
Prince Harry shifted from ‘adult’ to ‘child’ states as he went on a solo outing without Meghan Markle
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Anne looks 'spectacular' in bold scarlet jacket and fun matching hat
Princess Anne's red and tartan ensemble was a total showstopper as Her Royal Highness stole the show at the Braemar Gathering
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Anne’s cranberry red dress, gold-buttoned coat and chic fedora is business-dressing at its best
Princess Anne's cranberry red dress was a gorgeous choice for an outing in Scotland and her outfit was right on trend...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla’s gorgeous teal jacket and skirt combination is a feather in her cap as she takes a leaf out of Princess Anne’s style book
Queen Camilla's teal jacket and skirt is a winning combination and she paired it with a magnificent feathered hat in Scotland
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne emulates late Queen in bold ensemble but it’s King Charles who makes the biggest style statement debuting his very own tartan
King Charles has debuted a new tartan print made in his honour
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Anne loves son-in-law Mike Tindall because he is 'cheeky' and 'owns who he is'
“He doesn’t try to change who he is around Anne or anyone”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published