Prince William and Kate Middleton moving house for 'fresh start' and their rumoured 'forever home' speaks volumes to our Royal Editor

After three happy years living at Adelaide Cottage, the Prince and Princess of Wales will soon be saying a fond farewell as they’re set to move to their "forever home". As per Sky News, Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement, declaring simply that "the Wales family will move house later this year".

This provided no details about their new royal residence, though speculation is rife that Prince William and Kate have set their sights on Forest Lodge. It’s a stone’s throw from Adelaide Cottage, Windsor Castle and, just as importantly, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s school.

The family’s decision comes after a challenging few years, with a royal source claiming to the BBC that "moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter", and a chance to "leave some of the more unhappy memories behind".

Whilst the Princess of Wales was undergoing cancer treatment last year, her home was her sanctuary. However, this was an intensely difficult time for the family and, as the source discussed, the home might well have a few "unhappy memories" associated with it.

The Waleses also moved to Adelaide Cottage only a few months before Queen Elizabeth’s death, once again tingeing this exciting life change with sadness. Reports have widely suggested that Forest Lodge is their new home, although the statement didn’t confirm this.

If this is where Prince William, Kate and their three children will be moving to before the end of 2025, I think it not only makes sense, but speaks volumes about their approach as senior royals. From the very start the couple have broken with tradition, defying expectations.

Just a few weeks ago it was rumoured that if they moved house, they’d choose Ford Belvedere. This was another Windsor property that many publications predicted would be their original choice too, before they settled on Adelaide Cottage.

People might have expected them to pick Windsor Castle as their next home - they are future King and Queen, after all. But Prince William and Kate have consistently opted for privacy for their family and something a lot less grand, though still luxurious.

They’ve sent Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to co-educational schools throughout their lives which shows their modern-mindedness. For them, their family is everything and they’re happy and determined to move with the times. If Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park does become their forever home, then this is yet another sign of this.

It’s been reported that they plan to continue living there when Prince William ascends to the throne. This would make them the first monarch and consort to live outside of a royal palace and would give their children a family base they can come back to, without it being open to visitors.

I believe that the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge ticks a lot of boxes as the Waleses’ new home. It’s surrounded by nature and Kate has been very vocal about how much comfort she found in the natural world throughout the past year. Forest Lodge is also private, close to the kids’ school and Kate’s parents’ home and it doesn’t come with the associations of other royal occupants.

They can make it entirely their own which would work perfectly if they are indeed looking for a "fresh start". It’s said that the Lodge is currently undergoing renovations and the Prince and Princess of Wales will no doubt be excited for their first Christmas at their new home.