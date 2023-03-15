Prince Philip ‘often unrecognized’ using under-the-radar method of getting to royal engagements

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It turns out Prince Philip was “often unrecognized” thanks to using an under-the-radar method of getting to royal engagements.

The Duke of Edinburgh used to travel to engagements in London in a taxi and apparently went unnoticed as the Queen’s husband as a result.

This low-key method of transport is in line with Prince Philip’s focus on hard work and dedication rather than having any kind of celebrity status.

Given how many engagements and tours they’ve undertaken over the years it’s hard to imagine the likes of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla or the Prince and Princess of Wales going incognito. However, if there’s one prominent royal who knew how to go under the radar on several occasions it was the late Duke of Edinburgh - who apparently took it well.

Prince Philip’s hilarious response to a “rude” outburst from a youth who failed to recognize him was previously shared by Prince William. Whilst it was also previously revealed that Prince Philip was “often unrecognized” when he was traveling to London engagements.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The Duke of Edinburgh - whose title was recently bestowed upon Prince Edward - worked tirelessly for 65 years. He retired from royal duties and spent much of his time at Sandringham from 2017 but back in 2002 when he was still working the Royal Family website (opens in new tab) posted an extraordinary fact.

Posting facts about the Queen’s husband they shared the astonishing revelation that Prince Philip used to travel to engagements in London by taxi. Not only that, but it was an “LPG-powered taxi cab” - one that runs on liquified petroleum gas.

This is a type of fuel which according to the RAC (opens in new tab) is “recognized as a versatile low-carbon” variety that apparently has reduced CO2 emissions.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Known for his passion for conservation and environmental protection throughout his life, this surprising mode of transport certainly seems to be in line with the Duke of Edinburgh’s ethos. It also helped him fly completely under the radar.

Despite being married to the Queen and a prominent senior royal, the post stated that Prince Philip was “often unrecognized” traveling by taxi. This is perhaps unsurprising given that most people wouldn’t have expected him to do so.

Typically the royals are seen being driven in secure cars or else traveling by private plane such as when several flew up to Aberdeenshire the day the Queen passed away at Balmoral. Occasionally they take the Queen’s beloved royal train to other parts of the country.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

As per The Telegraph (opens in new tab), Queen herself once said of Prince Philip that he didn’t “take easily to compliments” and last year Queen Camilla praised her father-in-law's “philosophy” during a birthday lunch held for her by The Oldie magazine.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s philosophy was clear: ‘Look up and look out, say less, do more – and get on with the job’ - and that is just what I intend to do,” she declared.

Even so, it’s intriguing to think that Prince Philip was “often unrecognized” as he traveled by taxi to undertake his important engagements.