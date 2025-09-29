Prince Harry suggests people are 'intent on sabotaging' father-son reconciliation with King Charles

The Duke of Sussex has clearly and publicly dismissed recent reports, one of which, featured in The Sun, suggested that his recent face-to-face meeting with King Charles was "distinctly formal". The father-son reunion took place at Clarence House on 10th September and was the first time they’d seen each other in person in over a year.

Now Prince Harry has declared that the suggestions are "categorically false". Not only that, but the Duke has expressed his belief that the sources behind the reports are attempting to "sabotage" the mending of his relationship with the King.

"Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false," Prince Harry’s spokesperson said in a statement to People. "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged."

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

No details regarding the specific "sources" were shared, prompting speculation about exactly who the Duke of Sussex believes is "intent" on this course of action. In response, a spokesperson for The Sun told People that the Prince was "given full right of reply".

They stated, "In his statement, Prince Harry confirms the exchange of gifts, including a family photograph. The office of the Duke of Sussex was given full right of reply yesterday in advance of publication and opted not to give a response to The Sun’s carefully sourced account of the meeting. We have today updated the online article to include his new statement."

Prince Harry’s spokesperson did indeed confirm that a "framed photograph was handed over" during his tea with King Charles. They explained that they "would have preferred such details to remain private" but clarified that the image didn’t feature Prince Harry or Meghan.

(Image credit: Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This wording suggests that the picture might have been of the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who haven’t seen their royal grandfather for many years now. Earlier this year Harry told the BBC that "life is precious" and he would "love" a reconciliation with his family.

The September meeting suggests that this very much remains a priority for him and all eyes will be on both him and King Charles going forwards for any hint of another meeting.

During his time in the UK Prince Harry went to Windsor Castle and laid a wreath at St George’s Chapel on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing. The Prince and Princess of Wales were undertaking an engagement, also in Berkshire, but there’s been no suggestion that Harry and William saw each other at any point before the Duke returned to the US.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking recently to Harper’s Bazaar royal biographer Christopher Andersen claimed, "Harry’s tea with the King was an encouraging first step toward reconciliation, but I doubt if things will ever be the same between the brothers."

"William has not forgiven his brother for airing the royal family’s dirty laundry in Spare," he went on to allege. "If at some point William and Harry have a similar meeting in the coming months, it will almost certainly be for appearances’ sake - to make it look as if the monarchy isn’t coming apart at the seams."