Prince George takes after King Charles and the late Prince Philip with this key talent

Prince George is taking after his grandfather, King Charles, and late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, with a special talent.

Prince George has inherited a love of art from the Windsor side of his family.

The young Prince takes after King Charles and the late Prince Philip when it comes to the passion.

Prince George has been described as a "chip off the old block" thanks to his passion and talent for art, which he inherited from King Charles and Prince Philip.

On Christmas Day last year, fans were blown away with nine-year-old Prince George's painting of a reindeer and robins which was shared on social media by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

And now, royal correspondent Jennie Bond has spoken out about the talent he shares with his grandfather and late great-grandfather, telling OK!, "[Prince] George seems to to be a chip off the old block."

She added that not only his Windsor side, but his Middleton side of the family may have played a part in his talent too, as Kate herself is a fan of art.

"Prince Philip and King Charles were both incredibly talented, and Kate is very knowledgeable and interested in art," Jennie said. "And judging by George's genuinely impressive painting, he is also pretty handy with the paintbrush."

It's hardly surprising that George, who turns ten next month, has turned out to be quite the artist. Both the King and his late father, Prince Philip, have been known for their own artwork over the years.

King Charles has had a lifelong passion for art and it’s said he was taught by some of Britain's finest masters. He is thought to favor watercolor and likes to paint outdoors.

The monarch has been known to appear in places such as the ski alps in Switzerland and the Imperial Palace in Japan with a paintbrush in hand. And last year, 79 of the King's paintings were put on display at the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea.

And let's not forget that George's mum Kate has a degree in Art History from the University of St. Andrews - where she met Prince William.

Back in 2021, People reported how the Princess "used her artistic skills to thank the people of Scotland that she and Prince William met during their royal tour of the country."

The publication wrote, "Kate, who has a degree in art history from the University of St. Andrews, shared an impressive sketch of the couple’s college town where they met and fell in love on a thank you note."

Kensington Palace later revealed that the impressive sketch was from 2002, which was at the time when Kate was a student there.

It’s also said that Queen Victoria was a talented artist in her time, so this particular passion dates back generations!