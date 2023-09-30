Pippa Middleton’s throwback raspberry wrap dress is perfection – and it has a very special connection to sister Kate!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A throwback photo of Pippa Middleton attending the wedding of a friend back in 2012 proves that her style is timeless. The raspberry silky wrap dress from Issa is perfectly versatile and can be accessorised to transition from summery soirees to autumnal events. While Pippa’s outfit is great, we especially love the hidden detail which connects her look to one of her sister’s most memorable life events.

We love this throwback of Pippa Middleton’s raspberry wrap dress from 2012, worn to the wedding of a close friend

Pippa’s Issa wrap dress is the exact same dress sister Kate wore when she announced her life-changing engagement to Prince William – only Kate opted for the dress in navy

Sisters sharing clothes is nothing new, but we absolutely love the connection between this throwback outfit of Pippa Middleton and one of Kate Middleton’s biggest life moments.

Back in 2012, Pippa looked pretty in pink as she carried out bridesmaid duties for the wedding of her friends Camilla Hook and Sam Holland.

Pippa wore a gorgeous raspberry wrap dress from Issa – the Forever dress – and completed her look with an oversized bloom headdress.

The Issa Forever wrap dress is long sold-out now, and it was in huge demand after Kate Middleton wore the exact same dress at the presentation of her engagement to Prince William.

Whereas Pippa opted for a bright raspberry, Kate made the dress instantly iconic when she wore it in a dark blue for the official announcement of her engagement to Prince William in November 2010.

It’s no surprise that Kate chose blue for the special occasion – the Royal Family are thought to turn to various hues of blue for a very intentional reason.

During the special announcement, Kate’s Issa wrap dress was front and centre – which was later dubbed “The Kate Effect” as it sold out instantly – as the royal pair explained how Prince William popped the question.

They revealed the romantic proposal came when the pair were vacationing in Kenya with friends. While they had been discussing an impending engagement for a while, Kate was still surprised when the big moment arrived.

“It was a total shock when it came,” Kate said. “There's a true romantic in there.”

Kate might have given sister Pippa a heads-up, as she was able to snag her own Issa wrap dress before the brand went bust.

Issa – which actually went into administration after struggling to cope with the unprecedented demand after Kate wore the label – offered the wrap dress in a selection of hues including emerald green, yellow, orange and lime.

It’s not the only time the Middleton women have shared clothes.

Many of Carole Middleton’s most stylish looks tend to share similarities to her daughters’ favourite designers, and Carole has indeed stepped out in the same clothes as Kate many times before.

One of Carole’s style hacks is thought to be loved by Kate, too - and we bet Kate will pass this down to Princess Charlotte.