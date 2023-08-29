Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench and knee-high boot combo is the autumn look we can get on board with

Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench and knee-high boot combo is the autumn look we can get on board with
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
published

Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench coat and knee-high boots are the perfect timeless pieces to invest in for this upcoming autumn season.

Back in December 2012, the Princess of Wales was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London because of her acute morning sickness - which is known as hyperemesis gravidarum. This took place while she was pregnant with her first child, Prince George, and experiencing these symptoms for the first time.

Although the Princess wasn't in hospital for long, her siblings and parents came to visit her during her stay. While visiting her sister, Pippa was snapped by the press leaving the hospital and looking elegant and chic in a classic autumn-to-winter look.

Pippa Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, Pippa Middleton wore a Burberry trench coat in a tan beige colour. The coat was in a short style which meant that Pippa's tight-covered legs were visible underneath her classic double-breasted coat. 

A trench is one of the best coat trends for 2023, but is also a timeless staple that can look good year after year. Pippa paired this look with some of the best boots for autumn, a pair of knee-high light brown suede boots with a slight chunky heel.

Pippa Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you'd rather not invest in an expensive trench coat, there are a number of other brands that sell similar short-belted trench coats that are less pricey than Burberry. Similarly, there are many places to buy boots and bags that are just like Pippa's. This means that if you'd rather go for a completely flat boot or a stiletto heel, you can still emulate Pippa's classic autumn look so that it suits your style.

Pippa Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pippa Middleton
Cara Heeled Stretch Knee Boots, £97.50 | Boden

Polished and sleek, these faux suede knee boots elevate every look. They're set on a block heel and finished with a pointed toe.

Hobbs
Saskia Water Resistant Belted Trench Coat, £199 | Hobbs at M&S

This cotton-rich trench coat by Hobbs channels timeless sophistication with its sleek tailoring and considered details. It's designed in a regular fit with added stretch for comfort and flexibility. In classic style, it features a double-breasted closure, epaulettes, storm flaps and handy pockets.

Osprey
The Rita Leather Hobo, £125.00 | Osprey

This is a bag that you’re going to love to carry season after season. A sexy, grown-up shoulder bag with just the right amount of slouch and elegant panel detailing, The Rita Hobo is handcrafted in tan Grainy Hide leather for smart-casual wear

