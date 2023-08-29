Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench and knee-high boot combo is the autumn look we can get on board with
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench coat and knee-high boots are a timeless classic ensemble that we love for the autumn season
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench coat and knee-high boots are the perfect timeless pieces to invest in for this upcoming autumn season.
- The Princess of Wales's sister has an enviable wardrobe and owns many classic pieces.
- One of the classic pieces in her collection is a stunning short-styled tan coloured Burberry trench coat.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton nails summer elegance in a fabulous white dress with unique black detailing
Back in December 2012, the Princess of Wales was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London because of her acute morning sickness - which is known as hyperemesis gravidarum. This took place while she was pregnant with her first child, Prince George, and experiencing these symptoms for the first time.
Although the Princess wasn't in hospital for long, her siblings and parents came to visit her during her stay. While visiting her sister, Pippa was snapped by the press leaving the hospital and looking elegant and chic in a classic autumn-to-winter look.
For this engagement, Pippa Middleton wore a Burberry trench coat in a tan beige colour. The coat was in a short style which meant that Pippa's tight-covered legs were visible underneath her classic double-breasted coat.
A trench is one of the best coat trends for 2023, but is also a timeless staple that can look good year after year. Pippa paired this look with some of the best boots for autumn, a pair of knee-high light brown suede boots with a slight chunky heel.
If you'd rather not invest in an expensive trench coat, there are a number of other brands that sell similar short-belted trench coats that are less pricey than Burberry. Similarly, there are many places to buy boots and bags that are just like Pippa's. This means that if you'd rather go for a completely flat boot or a stiletto heel, you can still emulate Pippa's classic autumn look so that it suits your style.
Polished and sleek, these faux suede knee boots elevate every look. They're set on a block heel and finished with a pointed toe.
This cotton-rich trench coat by Hobbs channels timeless sophistication with its sleek tailoring and considered details. It's designed in a regular fit with added stretch for comfort and flexibility. In classic style, it features a double-breasted closure, epaulettes, storm flaps and handy pockets.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
The three colours you should ALWAYS avoid using in your bedroom if you want a restful night's sleep
A study revealed the bedroom wall colours that could be seriously disrupting your sleep
By Emily Smith Published
-
The royal rule Pippa Middleton always follows - even though she doesn't need to
This is the royal rule Pippa Middleton always follows when she is out at a public engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
The royal rule Pippa Middleton always follows - even though she doesn't need to
This is the royal rule Pippa Middleton always follows when she is out at a public engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate and Pippa Middleton could be a dream team to ‘be reckoned with’ after Princess of Wales’ list of trusted confidantes ‘shrunk’
Kate and Pippa could be a dream team and make 'big headlines' if they 'combine their efforts', according to a royal expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's twinkling champagne dress is the perfect wedding guest look
Pippa never disappoints!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We’re taking style notes from Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress and classic espadrille wedges this summer
Pippa Middleton's strawberry red tea dress and espadrilles wowed back in 2018 and we're still obsessed with this look now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's Oxblood Leather Knee-High Boots are our latest autumn obsession
Pippa Middleton's Oxblood Leather Knee-High Boots are our favourite autumn essential - here's how to get your hands on a pair
By Laura Harman Published
-
In a rare style moment, Carole, Pippa, and Kate Middleton matched in chic black and beige outfits
Carole, Pippa and Kate Middleton once looked so coordinated for a very special day
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Pippa Middleton's blue and green colour blocking look is an abstract dressing dream
The Princess' sister's fashion chops have been on display since the moment she got in the spotlight
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend important family event in Catherine's home town
Kate Middleton and Prince William went to an important family event with the entire Middleton family in Bucklebury, Berkshire
By Laura Harman Published