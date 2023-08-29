Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench and knee-high boot combo is the autumn look we can get on board with

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench coat and knee-high boots are the perfect timeless pieces to invest in for this upcoming autumn season.

The Princess of Wales's sister has an enviable wardrobe and owns many classic pieces.

One of the classic pieces in her collection is a stunning short-styled tan coloured Burberry trench coat.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton nails summer elegance in a fabulous white dress with unique black detailing

Back in December 2012, the Princess of Wales was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London because of her acute morning sickness - which is known as hyperemesis gravidarum. This took place while she was pregnant with her first child, Prince George, and experiencing these symptoms for the first time.

Although the Princess wasn't in hospital for long, her siblings and parents came to visit her during her stay. While visiting her sister, Pippa was snapped by the press leaving the hospital and looking elegant and chic in a classic autumn-to-winter look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, Pippa Middleton wore a Burberry trench coat in a tan beige colour. The coat was in a short style which meant that Pippa's tight-covered legs were visible underneath her classic double-breasted coat.

A trench is one of the best coat trends for 2023, but is also a timeless staple that can look good year after year. Pippa paired this look with some of the best boots for autumn, a pair of knee-high light brown suede boots with a slight chunky heel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you'd rather not invest in an expensive trench coat, there are a number of other brands that sell similar short-belted trench coats that are less pricey than Burberry. Similarly, there are many places to buy boots and bags that are just like Pippa's. This means that if you'd rather go for a completely flat boot or a stiletto heel, you can still emulate Pippa's classic autumn look so that it suits your style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)