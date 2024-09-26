Welcome to autumn, Pippa Middleton’s plum leather jacket and knee high boots are the jewel-toned style pairing we’ll be wearing on repeat

Pippa Middleton's plum-toned outfit from 2012 has reminded us that this stunning shade is the perfect colour for autumn days out

Composite of pictures of Pippa Middleton wearing a plum leather jacket, purple dress and knee high boots in London in November 2012
(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
Pippa Middleton’s plum leather jacket and knee high boots showed how easy it is to add a pop of colour to your go-to autumnal outfits.

Summer might now finally be over, but whilst we might miss our favourite floral dresses and strappy sandals, we’re equally excited to be re-adding our favourite knitted pieces and boots to our autumn capsule wardrobe for 2024. This season warm, rich shades also come into their own and if you’re not a huge fan of wearing chocolate brown or burnt orange, then plum is another stunning autumnal hue well worth considering. Not quite a true purple, not quite red, plum is a lovely tone to wear for a pop of colour without being overwhelming. Pippa Middleton proved this in sensational style in November 2012 with an outfit that celebrated this shade.

The Princess of Wales’s sister was pictured out and about in London in an outfit that was simultaneously very much her signature style - and a little bit unique for her. The base of the outfit was a jumper dress and a pair of her favourite black knee high boots. However, the addition of her French Connection plum leather jacket took this look to new heights.

Pippa Middleton walks in London on November 22, 2012 wearing a purple leather jacket

(Image credit: Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Shop Plum Pieces For Autumn

AllSaints Dalby Leather Jacket
AllSaints Dalby Jacket

This leather jacket is an investment, but one well worth making if you love a plum tone and a biker style jacket. It has metal trims, is fully lined and has leather zip pulls too. Throw over a knitted dress and knee high boots for a chic look that will keep you cosy and stylish all autumn long.

Stradivarius PU Jacket
Stradivarius PU Jacket

Perfect for layering season, this faux leather jacket is such a beautiful berry tone that works so well with neutral shades. It has a zip fastening, plenty of pockets and a pin-buckle belted waist. The epaulets are a pretty detail and this is an affordable way to get the leather jacket look this season.

Hobbs Mirabel Ponte Dress
Hobbs Mirabel Ponte Dress

This stunning dress has a fit-and-flare shape and comes in this fabulous deep purple colour that can't fail to stand out. It's a great piece for daytime as well as for evenings out, simply styled with your favourite black boots and a jacket. It features a V-neckline and three-quarter length sleeves.

Shop Knee High Boots

John Lewis Suede Knee High Boots
John Lewis Knee High Boots

These suede knee high boots are so timeless that you'll be reaching for them for many years to come. They have an elasticated panel for comfort and fit, as well as a classic rounded toe and a mid-height block heel.

Boden Knee High Boots
Boden Knee High Boots

These stretchy knee high boots have a comfy block heel that makes them great to wear both during the day and in the evenings. They also come in beige and leopard print colourways and are made from faux suede. Style with your favourite jumper dresses and a leather jacket to put your own twist on Pippa's outfit.

M&S Knee High Boots
M&S Knee High Boots

With a chunky block heel, stretchy side zip and soft suede material, these boots are the perfect blend or comfort and style. They're easy to slip on and off and you could easily wear them under wide-leg trousers or with skinny jeans tucked in, as well as with skirts and dresses.

On these autumn days when it’s not yet quite cold enough for your best wool jumpers and longline coats, a leather jacket is the perfect alternative. They’re easy to throw on with everything from a flowing midi dress to a pair of blue jeans and a lightweight knit and strike a great balance between being formal and casual, depending on the design.

For a smarter look, go for a collarless, streamlined leather jacket or for a more relaxed feel a biker-style leather jacket is a lovely choice. Pippa Middleton’s plum leather jacket had a biker design, with lapels, plenty of zipped pockets and silver hardware. The jacket was slightly cropped and this is a detail that’s very flattering if you want to accentuate your waist, especially when worn with high-waisted items.

Pippa Middleton walks in London on November 22, 2012

(Image credit: Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Pippa wore her jacket open and the plum colour was stunning as it was striking but not shockingly bold. A tone like this works so well with neutrals like brown, black and camel, which makes it remarkably versatile when it comes to styling possibilities. Alternatively, as Pippa did, you could also go all-out and pair plum items with different shades of purple.

Her dress was a dark purple hue and she added a purple patterned cashmere scarf from Beulah London for an extra cosy touch. The subtle colour contrast gave her outfit depth and the various shades of purple looked wonderful against the neutral black boots too. Knee high boots are a footwear staple for Pippa and these were suede with a low heel.

Pippa Middleton walks on November 22, 2012 in London

(Image credit: Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

This kind of design is brilliantly comfortable for days when you’re going to be out and about for a long time, whilst heeled knee high boots are always so elegant for evenings or special occasions. Pippa wore hers with black tights underneath and finished off her autumnal London outfit with a black and tan Loewe bag which had pops of plum purple on the sides.

If you’ve never been sure about incorporating a colour like this into your wardrobe you can rest assured that it’s easier than you think. Like Pippa, you could simply add a plum-toned piece into an outfit that already suits your personal style, whether it's a dress, trousers, or jeans, and a jacket is a great way to do this. With jewel tones and warm shades everywhere right now, we’re certainly tempted to wear more plum this autumn.

Pippa Middleton
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

