Meghan Markle's favourite product for 'kissable, buttery lips' just got much cheaper - but there are only hours left to shop

Meghan Markle's favourite product for 'kissable, buttery lips' is an inexpensive lip balm that can be purchased in a variety of shades - and it's on sale right now!

There are so many incredible Black Friday beauty deals that have been taking place this weekend and into Cyber Monday, and it can be a challenge to know which products are actually worth investing in. If you're looking for silky smooth lips with a lip balm that nourishes and looks like a high-end shiny lipstick, look no further than the product that the Duchess of Sussex 'swears by'.

In an interview with Beauty Banter, before joining the Royal Family, the Duchess said that this Fresh's Sugar Lip Treatment gave her, "Soft, kissable, buttery lips." She added that this lip balm was unlike anything else she had ever encountered. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best... I swear by it," she said.

Accoriding to retailers that stock this product, the lip balm is infused with a blend of antioxidant rich oil. This includes; meadowfoam seed, blackcurrant and grapeseed oils, which nourish the lips with intense moisture.

The dewy finish of the lip balm also means that this product has a cosemetic finish as the lips look supple and soft and have a tinted shade to add a colourful shine.

In another interview with Glamour, Meghan revealed that her beauty motto is just 'Keep it simple' which could explain why she is such a fan of this lip balm that is essentially a balm and a cosmetic product in one. She has also given her five-minute make-up routine, "Curl the lashes, concealer under the eyes, blush, ChapStick, and highlight in the inner corner of the eye," and that's it!