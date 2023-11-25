The Charlotte Tilbury lip product combination Amal Clooney wore on her wedding day is so dreamy - and it's on sale for a limited time

The Charlotte Tilbury lip product combination Amal Clooney wore on her wedding day is unbelievably dreamy - and it’s only on sale for a limited time.

The Black Friday beauty deals are in full force right now and if you’re looking for luxurious lip products to become a make-up staple, then Amal Clooney’s wedding look is all the inspiration you need. The exact Charlotte Tilbury lip combination Amal Clooney wore when she married George Clooney in sunny Venice in 2014 can be picked up with a hefty discount for a limited time only, both on Charlotte Tilbury itself and on Cult Beauty.

Make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury herself has revealed how she created Amal’s iconic and fresh wedding look, including the ultimate cult classic product - the lip cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk. This pink-beige tone is universally flattering and helps to give definition to your pout

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, £21 or £16.80 with the code MAGIC20 | Charlotte Tilbury This is a neutral must-have lipliner that would make a wonderful Christmas gift. If you want to include it as part of a wider order you can get 25% or 30% off with the codes MAGIC25 and MAGIC30.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, £17.85 Was £21 | Cult Beauty It's not hard to see why this is a cult classic as this pink-nude lipliner is so beautifully flattering. Helps to give definition to your lips and is perfect layered under your favourite lipstick.

This shade is so popular that it even inspired the creation of a lipstick in the same name. But when it came to Amal Clooney's Charlotte Tilbury lip products for her wedding day, berry-toned lipsticks were Charlotte’s shades of choice instead. She paired the lip cheat lip liner with two lipsticks in her Matte Revolution formula, Walk of No Shame and M.I.Kiss.

Previously known as Walk of Shame and Bond Girl, these shades have been Charlotte Tilbury icons for years now. Whilst berry might sound daring, Walk of No Shame is a gorgeous berry-pink shade and is very subtle, as is M.I. Kiss which has more of a red tone to it.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame, £20.25 Was £27 | Cult Beauty The matte formula and subtle pop of colour that comes with Walk of No Shame is unmissable. This is a lovely choice for party season paired with your favourite occasionwear pieces.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Walk of No Shame, £27 or £21.60 with the code MAGIC20 | Charlotte Tilbury If this one product has caught your eye then you can get this berry-rose lipstick with 20% off with the code MAGIC20. Alternatively, if you're buying as part of a larger order get 25% or 30% off with MAGIC25 or MAGIC30.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in M.I.Kiss, £20.25 Was £27 | Cult Beauty For a subtle red tone that isn't too much, M.I. Kiss is something special. You can wear it on its own or double up with Walk of No Shame to help you achieve Amal Clooney's wedding lip look.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in M.I.Kiss, £27 or £21.60 with the code MAGIC20 | Charlotte Tilbury This berry-red lipstick is the perfect choice for party season and you can get 20% off with the code MAGIC20. If this is a must-have within a bigger order, you can also get 25% or 30% off with MAGIC25 or MAGIC30.

If you love your lips to have a sumptuous pink hue to them with real depth, these two lipsticks in combination with Pillow Talk lip liner are the way to go. There’s also never been a better time to take the plunge if you’ve been eyeing up these classic products as Charlotte Tilbury are currently offering a tiered discount - but only for another few days.

Lasting until 11:59pm GMT on 27th November, Charlotte Tilbury are offering 30% off for orders over £150 with the code MAGIC30, 25% off orders over £100 with the code MAGIC25 and 20% off on all orders with the code MAGIC20. This means even if you only want to pick up one of Amal Clooney’s Charlotte Tilbury lip products, you can get it for 20% less.

(Image credit: Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images via Getty)

The all orders Charlotte Tilbury discount makes the £21 lipliner £16.80 and the £27 lipsticks just £21.60. Alternatively if you’ve been adding to your basket already on CultBeauty then for a limited time only they’ve got the Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk priced at £17.85, the beautiful M.I. Kiss and Walk of No Shame lipsticks on sale for £20.25.

Charlotte Tilbury described the two lipsticks worn together with the lip liner as helping to give the effect of “rose-bud lips” and this sounds like a pretty unbeatable make-up look for any occasion - not least a wedding!

With the festive season coming up, if you've already invested in some party-wear pieces amid the likes of the John Lewis and Reiss Black Friday sales, then you might be tempted to treat yourself to a special new lipstick or lip-liner ready to pair with them whilst the discounts last.