I tried Sarah Jessica Parker's favourite sleepy pillow spray that's on sale now and can confirm it's totally dreamy

Sarah Jessica Parker's favourite sleepy pillow spray is currently on sale - and it's a great treat for yourself or your loved ones.

Out of all the Black Friday beauty deals, there have been some real standouts this year and products that are certainly worth investing in. One such product is the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray which Sarah Jessica Parker is a big fan of. Back in 2021, the Sex and the City star shared a video of her nightstand on social media and inadvertently highlighted to her fans that she is a big fan of this product.

The product is a predominantly lavender-scented spray which has a gentle fragrance that is supposed to help you drift off to sleep when you spray it onto your pillow.

I was a little sceptical at first, I like a nice scented candle, and of course, a room spray or a diffuser is lovely, but do I really need to bury my face in a lavender-scented pillow for eight hours when I sleep? Will it not be a little bit intoxicating and I'll just reek of lavender the next day?

I actually loved it. I'm a total convert. I loved the scent - and I wouldn't classify myself as a lavender lover at all. The scent is so fresh and gentle and it's now completely associated with sleep in my mind. Putting a spritz on my pillow after I've finished my nighttime skincare routine just feels like the perfect way to finish the day. I don't do it every night, but when I feel like I need a bit of TLC or self-care, it really does feel like the perfect way to end a day.

Buy This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, Was £21.00 Now £15.75 | Look Fantastic A soothing vegan pillow spray with notes of lavender, chamomile and vetiver. The Deep Sleep Pillow Spray is an award-winning formula that seeks to lend a touch of indulgence to your evening routine, guiding your senses toward sleep.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, Was £30.00 Now £22.50 | Look Fantastic A soothing vegan pillow spray with notes of Ylang Ylang and Patchouli. The Deep Sleep Pillow Spray is an award-winning formula that seeks to lend a touch of indulgence to your evening routine, guiding your senses toward sleep.

Deep Sleep Body Cocoon, Was £25.00 Now £18.75 | This Works This blend of Shea Butter, Crambe, Camelia and Sativa oils will help to nourish and support the skin’s barrier, while our original Deep Sleep fragrance of Lavender, Camomile and Vetivert will help send you into a restful slumber.

It could be that by this point it's totally a placebo for me, but the scent really does help me fall asleep. I associate it so closely with a good night's sleep that I really do wake up feeling refreshed.

I've also since invested in the Deep Sleep Body Cocoon, which I also love. This is a lotion for the body, but I just used it on my hands and forearms before bed. It's the same sleepy smell and especially after I've had a shower before bed, it just feels like another level of self-indulgence in my bedtime routine and a fabulous sleep aid - plus my elbows have never been softer.