I tried Sarah Jessica Parker's favourite sleepy pillow spray that's on sale now and can confirm it's totally dreamy
Sarah Jessica Parker's favourite sleepy pillow spray is one of my favourite beauty products - and it's on sale right now for Black Friday weekend
Sarah Jessica Parker's favourite sleepy pillow spray is currently on sale - and it's a great treat for yourself or your loved ones.
Out of all the Black Friday beauty deals, there have been some real standouts this year and products that are certainly worth investing in. One such product is the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray which Sarah Jessica Parker is a big fan of. Back in 2021, the Sex and the City star shared a video of her nightstand on social media and inadvertently highlighted to her fans that she is a big fan of this product.
A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)
A photo posted by on
The product is a predominantly lavender-scented spray which has a gentle fragrance that is supposed to help you drift off to sleep when you spray it onto your pillow.
I was a little sceptical at first, I like a nice scented candle, and of course, a room spray or a diffuser is lovely, but do I really need to bury my face in a lavender-scented pillow for eight hours when I sleep? Will it not be a little bit intoxicating and I'll just reek of lavender the next day?
I actually loved it. I'm a total convert. I loved the scent - and I wouldn't classify myself as a lavender lover at all. The scent is so fresh and gentle and it's now completely associated with sleep in my mind. Putting a spritz on my pillow after I've finished my nighttime skincare routine just feels like the perfect way to finish the day. I don't do it every night, but when I feel like I need a bit of TLC or self-care, it really does feel like the perfect way to end a day.
Buy This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray,
Was £21.00 Now £15.75 | Look Fantastic
A soothing vegan pillow spray with notes of lavender, chamomile and vetiver. The Deep Sleep Pillow Spray is an award-winning formula that seeks to lend a touch of indulgence to your evening routine, guiding your senses toward sleep.
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray,
Was £30.00 Now £22.50 | Look Fantastic
A soothing vegan pillow spray with notes of Ylang Ylang and Patchouli. The Deep Sleep Pillow Spray is an award-winning formula that seeks to lend a touch of indulgence to your evening routine, guiding your senses toward sleep.
Deep Sleep Body Cocoon,
Was £25.00 Now £18.75 | This Works
This blend of Shea Butter, Crambe, Camelia and Sativa oils will help to nourish and support the skin’s barrier, while our original Deep Sleep fragrance of Lavender, Camomile and Vetivert will help send you into a restful slumber.
It could be that by this point it's totally a placebo for me, but the scent really does help me fall asleep. I associate it so closely with a good night's sleep that I really do wake up feeling refreshed.
I've also since invested in the Deep Sleep Body Cocoon, which I also love. This is a lotion for the body, but I just used it on my hands and forearms before bed. It's the same sleepy smell and especially after I've had a shower before bed, it just feels like another level of self-indulgence in my bedtime routine and a fabulous sleep aid - plus my elbows have never been softer.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
I'm a health editor and my favourite electric toothbrush is 57% off in the Cyber Monday sale
The Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush is unrivalled when it comes to AI technology, and it's currently reduced by £170 for Cyber Monday
By Grace Walsh Published
-
These six luxury perfume brands are never on sale, but they're now up to 25% off for Cyber Monday
These niche perfume brands never see discounts, so Cyber Monday is a great chance to snap them up
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
Kate Middleton's snow boots are the ultimate winter weather investment and they're much cheaper today
Kate Middleton's snow boots are perfect for the winter season and they're on offer right now during the Black Friday sales
By Laura Harman Published
-
Adele’s perfume that’s been her signature scent for 20 years is suddenly so much cheaper and it’s on our wish-list
Adele's perfume has been her go-to since she was 15 and if you're looking for a new fragrance it doesn't come much more iconic than this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle's favourite product for 'kissable, buttery lips' just got much cheaper - but there are only hours left to shop
Meghan Markle's favourite product for 'kissable, buttery lips' is currently on sale
By Laura Harman Published
-
JLo's luxe highlighter she uses in her sculpted face routine has a rare low price with just hours left
JLo's highlighter from YSL is a cult classic for a reason and it's in the sale now making this a great opportunity to try it for yourself
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ultimate Hobbs coat is on sale in the most wearable colours - but not for much longer
Kate Middleton's Hobbs coat comes in the most fabulous neutral shades and they're all on sale for a limited time this Cyber Monday
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's go-to quiet luxury camel coat has some fabulous high-street rivals on sale
Kate Middleton's go-to quiet luxury camel coat is one of our timeless pieces from the Princess - and we've found some fantastic on sale rivals
By Laura Harman Published
-
The Dyson Airwrap has unmissable discounts - but we also love this £40 alternative for Kate Middleton-style blow-dries on a budget
You can replicate Princess Catherine's signature blow-dry with ease using this affordable hot tool
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's cosy kitchen features a gorgeous cream KitchenAid and now's your opportunity to buy one
Kate Middleton's KitchenAid appeared in a special video last year and there's never been a better time to treat yourself or a loved one
By Emma Shacklock Published