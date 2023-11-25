Kate Middleton's cosy kitchen features a gorgeous cream KitchenAid and now's your opportunity to buy one
Kate Middleton's KitchenAid appeared in a special video last year and there's never been a better time to treat yourself or a loved one
Kate's cosy kitchen features a gorgeous cream KitchenAid and now's your opportunity to invest in this iconic appliance with a huge discount.
If you’ve been keeping your eye on the best KitchenAid Black Friday deals this year then you’ll know that it doesn’t come much better than a sale on a classic, neutral colour and Kate’s KitchenAid is definitely one of these. The Princess of Wales’s kitchen has always been a private family space, but last year she gave fans a rare glimpse of it in a Jubilee baking video.
We could hardly fail to spot her stunning KitchenAid in the Almond Cream shade when she was making cupcakes with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis ready for a Jubilee Street Party in Cardiff. Now KitchenAid mixers in this same colour are on sale, including a smaller version on Amazon for a much more affordable £299.
SHOP KATE MIDDLETON'S KITCHENAID
KitchenAid Mixer 3.3L Tilt-Head Mixer in Almond Cream,
Was £329, Now £299| Amazon
This 3.3L version of the KitchenAid mixer in almond cream is the perfect addition to your kitchen if you have limited space. This would also make the perfect gift for the baking enthusiast in your life.
KitchenAid Artisan Mixer 4.8L with Free Gift,
Was £549, Now £349 | Harts of Stur
The classic Artisan Mixer in 4.8L comes with a free Mary Berry At Home Digital Scale worth £24.95 as well as the whisk, beater and dough hook. With the festive season coming up, this is a handy appliance to help you bake your favourites.
KitchenAid Artisan Mixer 4.8L in Almond Cream,
Was £449, Now £359.20| KitchenAid
The 4.8L Artisan Mixer is comes with the wire whisk, dough hook and paddle, giving you so many options when it comes to putting it to the test at home. It also comes in a range of other colours, but, like Kate, we're fans of the Almond Cream colour.
KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer Porcelain White:
Was £549, Now £349 | eCookShop
If you love Kate Middleton's KitchenAid but would prefer white to cream for your home, then this is a gorgeous option. With this eCookShop deal means you also get a free Russell and Hobbs Hand Blender too.
Deals can be found directly from KitchenAid, as well as Harts of Stur who are also offering a tantalising free gift with purchase that is also baking-themed. Kate’s KitchenAid helped her to effortlessly mix the batter for the Wales’s Platinum Jubilee cupcakes and the sleek design and neutral shade looked fabulous in her home.
A KitchenAid could rapidly become a baking enthusiast’s ultimate essential given its range of handy attachments. The Artisan Mixer Kate has is sold with a whisk, dough hook and beater which you can alternate to your heart’s content depending on what kitchen creations you’re planning on whipping up.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
These appliances are one of the most iconic and best stand mixers around so unsurprisingly they’re rarely discounted, making this pre-Christmas sale period the best time to bag yourself a bargain, either as a special treat for yourself or for your loved ones. And it’s not just the future Queen who loves putting her KitchenAid through its paces as our own Head of eCommerce Millie Fender is a huge fan herself.
"I've tried good alternatives such as the Cuisinart Precision and the Kenwood KMix, but there's no beating the KitchenAid when it comes to classic countertop style,” she said, before adding that the Artisan in particular has proved its credentials.
“I've reviewed a handful of KitchenAids over the years, and it's no surprise that the Artisan is the most popular model on the market. It's perfectly sized for families, and this model comes in the widest range of colours,” Millie explained.
Of course, Kate’s KitchenAid is only one of the colours available but the Almond Cream colour is a shade that will stand the test of time since it’s so classic and neutral. Especially in the 4.8L size, it's a piece that becomes a focal point in your kitchen on display, so it’s well worth investing in the right colour for you to last for many years to come.
It’s not surprising that Kate’s is a real feature in her own kitchen and whilst we don’t know for sure she uses it to bake her children’s birthday cakes it would certainly make sense.
She previously revealed to Dame Mary Berry on A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019 that she stays up late the night before Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s big days to bake for them.
"I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much,” she declared, “But I love it.”
Millie Fender is Head of Ecommerce at Woman&Home and was formerly Head of Reviews across a number of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens.
As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
You can score an impressive 36% off Olaplex No.3 today, but this deal won't be around for long
One of the best Olaplex No. 3 discounts we've seen this Black Friday weekend, this isn't one to be missed
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
The Charlotte Tilbury lip product combination Amal Clooney wore on her wedding day is so dreamy - and it's on sale for a limited time
Amal Clooney's Charlotte Tilbury lip products from her fairytale Venice wedding are now on sale - but not for much longer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Charlotte Tilbury lip product combination Amal Clooney wore on her wedding day is so dreamy - and it's on sale for a limited time
Amal Clooney's Charlotte Tilbury lip products from her fairytale Venice wedding are now on sale - but not for much longer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's classic Ray-Bans are super discounted but nearly out of stock - and they're her Wimbledon essential, so you know they're good
After many Wimbledons, Kate Middleton has donned her Ray-Ban Wayfarers as her fave sunnies - and they're on major sale today
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
9 Christmas gifts under £50 they'll actually use - and they're all still on sale for Black Friday
We've curated a list of the best Black Friday Christmas gifts under £50 for all, from big brands including NEOM, The White Company and Uniqlo
By Emily Smith Last updated
-
Princess Eugenie looks oh-so-chic in bargain high-street flats and Chanel tweed jacket
Princess Eugenie's flats are one of the most versatile accessories we've seen from her and they looked stunning with her luxury blazer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Veja sale now includes Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s favourite trainers and we’re adding to our shoe collection
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's trainers are both in the Veja sale this Black Friday and we can see why they love these chic staples
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham swears by high-end LED face masks for her skin and her favourite has £140 off
Victoria Beckham swears by LED face masks and the huge Black Friday discounts are making them a whole lot more affordable
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's beloved Ralph Lauren perfume is suddenly affordable with a huge 52% off – while stocks last
There is a major discount on Duchess Sophie's favourite perfume that she has loved for decades and even wore on her wedding day
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite white Superga trainers she wears all the time are less than £32 thanks to this massive discount
Kate Middleton's favourite white trainers from Superga are on sale for Black Friday and she's shown just how versatile they can be
By Emma Shacklock Published