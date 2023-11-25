Kate Middleton's cosy kitchen features a gorgeous cream KitchenAid and now's your opportunity to buy one

Kate's cosy kitchen features a gorgeous cream KitchenAid and now's your opportunity to invest in this iconic appliance with a huge discount.

If you’ve been keeping your eye on the best KitchenAid Black Friday deals this year then you’ll know that it doesn’t come much better than a sale on a classic, neutral colour and Kate’s KitchenAid is definitely one of these. The Princess of Wales’s kitchen has always been a private family space, but last year she gave fans a rare glimpse of it in a Jubilee baking video.

We could hardly fail to spot her stunning KitchenAid in the Almond Cream shade when she was making cupcakes with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis ready for a Jubilee Street Party in Cardiff. Now KitchenAid mixers in this same colour are on sale, including a smaller version on Amazon for a much more affordable £299.

KitchenAid Mixer 3.3L Tilt-Head Mixer in Almond Cream, Was £329 , Now £299| Amazon This 3.3L version of the KitchenAid mixer in almond cream is the perfect addition to your kitchen if you have limited space. This would also make the perfect gift for the baking enthusiast in your life.

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer 4.8L with Free Gift, Was £549 , Now £349 | Harts of Stur The classic Artisan Mixer in 4.8L comes with a free Mary Berry At Home Digital Scale worth £24.95 as well as the whisk, beater and dough hook. With the festive season coming up, this is a handy appliance to help you bake your favourites.

KitchenAid Artisan Mixer 4.8L in Almond Cream, Was £449 , Now £359.20| KitchenAid The 4.8L Artisan Mixer is comes with the wire whisk, dough hook and paddle, giving you so many options when it comes to putting it to the test at home. It also comes in a range of other colours, but, like Kate, we're fans of the Almond Cream colour.

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer Porcelain White: Was £549, Now £349 | eCookShop If you love Kate Middleton's KitchenAid but would prefer white to cream for your home, then this is a gorgeous option. With this eCookShop deal means you also get a free Russell and Hobbs Hand Blender too.

Deals can be found directly from KitchenAid, as well as Harts of Stur who are also offering a tantalising free gift with purchase that is also baking-themed. Kate’s KitchenAid helped her to effortlessly mix the batter for the Wales’s Platinum Jubilee cupcakes and the sleek design and neutral shade looked fabulous in her home.

A KitchenAid could rapidly become a baking enthusiast’s ultimate essential given its range of handy attachments. The Artisan Mixer Kate has is sold with a whisk, dough hook and beater which you can alternate to your heart’s content depending on what kitchen creations you’re planning on whipping up.

These appliances are one of the most iconic and best stand mixers around so unsurprisingly they’re rarely discounted, making this pre-Christmas sale period the best time to bag yourself a bargain, either as a special treat for yourself or for your loved ones. And it’s not just the future Queen who loves putting her KitchenAid through its paces as our own Head of eCommerce Millie Fender is a huge fan herself.

"I've tried good alternatives such as the Cuisinart Precision and the Kenwood KMix, but there's no beating the KitchenAid when it comes to classic countertop style,” she said, before adding that the Artisan in particular has proved its credentials.

“I've reviewed a handful of KitchenAids over the years, and it's no surprise that the Artisan is the most popular model on the market. It's perfectly sized for families, and this model comes in the widest range of colours,” Millie explained.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Of course, Kate’s KitchenAid is only one of the colours available but the Almond Cream colour is a shade that will stand the test of time since it’s so classic and neutral. Especially in the 4.8L size, it's a piece that becomes a focal point in your kitchen on display, so it’s well worth investing in the right colour for you to last for many years to come.

It’s not surprising that Kate’s is a real feature in her own kitchen and whilst we don’t know for sure she uses it to bake her children’s birthday cakes it would certainly make sense.

She previously revealed to Dame Mary Berry on A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019 that she stays up late the night before Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s big days to bake for them.

"I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much,” she declared, “But I love it.”