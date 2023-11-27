JLo's luxe highlighter she uses in her sculpted face routine has a rare low price with just hours left

JLo’s highlighter is a must-have to help her achieve her gorgeous glowy complexion and it’s got such a low price right now for just a few more hours.

Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous glowy complexion is something many of us might dream about recreating on ourselves and thanks to the Cyber Monday beauty deals, her must-have product is now a lot more affordable. YSL’s legendary Touche Éclat has achieved cult classic status for a reason and JLo is a fan too. The pen design makes the illuminating product effortless to apply and you can now pick up a Touche Éclat yourself from as low as £21.75.

SHOP JLO'S HIGHLIGHTER

YSL Beauty Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen, Was £29 , Now £21.75 | Sephora If it's good enough for JLo, it's definitely good enough for us and Sephora have the YSL Touche Éclat with 25% off for a limited time. Choose from the range of shades to find the perfect one for you.

YSL Beauty Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen, Was £29 , Now £23.20 | Look Fantastic Use to sculpt or simply to brighten your complexion, this popular product could quickly become your next make-up staple. This is a lovely choice to illuminate and there are so many shades to choose from.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen, Was £29 , Now £23.20 | John Lewis John Lewis are currently offering the YSL Touche Éclat with 20% off on Cyber Monday. This gorgeous product is well worth trying out at this price if you're looking to achieve a lovely bright complexion.

The Jenny from the Block singer previously shared how much she relies on this luxe highlighter in a special video for Vogue’s YouTube channel. Masterfully applying her make-up, JLo talked viewers through her contour routine to achieve a beautifully sculpted face, including various shades from a Bobbi Brown cream palette.

When it came to enhancing the brighter areas of her face, though, JLo used YSL Touche Éclat on her under-eye area, as well as outside the bridge of her nose and down the bridge too. In the video, Jennifer applied the product directly on to her face using the pen applicator which she dubbed “great” before blending in with her contour products with a big fluffy brush.

This product is famed for its ability to help conceal dark circles, redness and under-eye bags as well as being used - like Jennifer does - as an aid to contouring and sculpting.

It has a beautifully lightweight texture and is especially great to apply under the eyes, the chin, the lip area and around the nose. If it’s a luminous complexion you want then this JLo-approved product does the job expertly. The YSL Touche Éclat is usually priced at £29 and whilst this might not be as pricey as some celebrity favourites, it’s certainly worth taking advantage of the 25% off discount that’s currently available at Sephora.

This popular product is now down to £21.75 across the entire shade range, though if you’re already making a Cyber Monday order elsewhere then you can also get hold of the YSL Touche Éclat for £23.20 at Look Fantastic and the same at John Lewis.

John Lewis are also offering the option to save £10 when you spend £75 or save £20 when you spend £100 or more on YSL Beauty by adding the code YSLOFFER at checkout, as long as your basket abides by the Ts&Cs.

Extraordinary Brightening Under Eye Perfector, £22 | Ciaté London Our Editor-in-Chief Sarah Joan Ross loves this product which features Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid for intense hydration. The colour correcting and brightening properties make this a must-have.

Our Editor-In-Chief Sarah Joan Ross is also a huge fan, using Touche Éclat in combination with a brilliant - and very affordable - under eye product.

"My 49-year-old skin needs extra oomph to tackle dark circles, shadows and puffiness," she said. "So, I reach for a super long-wear concealer, such as Ciate Extraordinary Brightening Under Eye Perfector, £22 and then apply a second product, YSL's radiant-revealing highlighter - Touche Éclat, £29 on the inner corners of the eye, high on the cheekbones and along the cupids bow of the mouth."

Sarah added, "This two-step process doesn’t take long, however it makes a massive difference in adding glow and radiance to my face and making me look much less tired than I feel."