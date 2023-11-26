Kate Middleton's go-to quiet luxury camel coat has some fabulous high-street rivals on sale

Kate Middleton's go-to quiet luxury camel coat is one of our timeless pieces from the Princess - and we've found some fantastic on sale rivals

Kate Middleton's go-to quiet luxury camel coat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Kate Middleton's go-to quiet luxury camel coat is a classic wardrobe piece - and there are so many similar coats on sale now for the Black Friday weekend!

The Princess of Wales has an enviable wardrobe and a fantastic collection of coats that are a mix of high-end designer pieces and quiet luxury high-street garments. One of her best coats is most certainly the Massimo Dutti camel coat with a double-breasted button feature. The coat has wide lapels and looks just as chic buttoned up as it does left open. It's a stunning coat with a great price tag but unfortunately, it is no longer stocked by the brand. Fortunately, some of the coats that look just like the Princess of Wales's camel coat are currently stocked by Massimo Dutti and other high-street brands. In addition, many of these coats are included in the Black Friday Fashion deals that are taking place this weekend and continuing into Cyber Monday.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buy camel coats like Kate Middleton's

Massimo DuttiMassimo Dutti
Wool Blend Comfort Double-Breasted Coat

RRP: Was £249.00 Now £149.00 |Massimo Dutti. Made from wool. Notched lapel collar. Double-breasted button fastening at the front. Two flap pockets.

Ralph LaurenRalph Lauren
Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

RRP: £307.00 | Ralph Lauren. The double-breasted silhouette of this sweeping coat is realised in a luxurious blend, including wool and cashmere, for a polished look. "Lauren Ralph Lauren"-engraved buttons provide added sophistication.

H&MH&M
Wool Blend Coat

RRP: Was £229.00 Now £184.00 | H&M. Long, double-breasted coat in a woven fabric made from a wool blend. Loose fit with peak lapels, buttons at the front, shoulder pads and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. 

The Princess was first snapped in this coat back in 2020 but has been seen wearing the coat a number of times in the past few years. As the coat is rather versatile you can wear so many different shades with this neutral colour. The Princess' best looks have been when she paired the dress with a bold orange knit dress, and when she switched things up and went for a total brown colour blocking look, complete with brown suede boot heels.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This style of camel coat is truly one of the best winter coats to invest in as the timeless style will mean you can wear it year after year. Camel Coats come in a range of different fits so you can choose how oversized or snug you want to have your coat. This is perfect as some prefer to have a svelt fitted look like the Princess of Wales, while others would rather opt for something a little larger which has room for layers underneath. 

Topics
Black Friday
Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸