Kate Middleton's go-to quiet luxury camel coat has some fabulous high-street rivals on sale

The Princess of Wales has an enviable wardrobe and a fantastic collection of coats that are a mix of high-end designer pieces and quiet luxury high-street garments. One of her best coats is most certainly the Massimo Dutti camel coat with a double-breasted button feature. The coat has wide lapels and looks just as chic buttoned up as it does left open. It's a stunning coat with a great price tag but unfortunately, it is no longer stocked by the brand. Fortunately, some of the coats that look just like the Princess of Wales's camel coat are currently stocked by Massimo Dutti and other high-street brands. In addition, many of these coats are included in the Black Friday Fashion deals that are taking place this weekend and continuing into Cyber Monday.
Buy camel coats like Kate Middleton's
Massimo Dutti
RRP:
Was £249.00 Now £149.00 |Massimo Dutti. Made from wool. Notched lapel collar. Double-breasted button fastening at the front. Two flap pockets.
Ralph Lauren
RRP: £307.00 | Ralph Lauren. The double-breasted silhouette of this sweeping coat is realised in a luxurious blend, including wool and cashmere, for a polished look. "Lauren Ralph Lauren"-engraved buttons provide added sophistication.
H&M
RRP:
Was £229.00 Now £184.00 | H&M. Long, double-breasted coat in a woven fabric made from a wool blend. Loose fit with peak lapels, buttons at the front, shoulder pads and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs.
The Princess was first snapped in this coat back in 2020 but has been seen wearing the coat a number of times in the past few years. As the coat is rather versatile you can wear so many different shades with this neutral colour. The Princess' best looks have been when she paired the dress with a bold orange knit dress, and when she switched things up and went for a total brown colour blocking look, complete with brown suede boot heels.
This style of camel coat is truly one of the best winter coats to invest in as the timeless style will mean you can wear it year after year. Camel Coats come in a range of different fits so you can choose how oversized or snug you want to have your coat. This is perfect as some prefer to have a svelt fitted look like the Princess of Wales, while others would rather opt for something a little larger which has room for layers underneath.
