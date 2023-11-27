Kate Middleton’s ultimate Hobbs coat is on sale in the most wearable colours - but not for much longer
Kate Middleton's Hobbs coat comes in the most fabulous neutral shades and they're all on sale for a limited time this Cyber Monday
Kate Middleton’s ultimate Hobbs coat is on sale in three of the most wearable colours - but not for much longer.
The fashion Cyber Monday deals are still going strong for a limited time only and when it comes to cosy and stylish outerwear, it doesn’t come much more iconic than Kate’s Hobbs coat. Crafted from gorgeous wool, the Princess of Wales’s Tilda coat from Hobbs is a classic style for the luxurious high-street brand. A long-term fan of bold hues, Kate’s coat is a fabulous fuchsia shade, however anyone who’s been eyeing up this winter staple in a more neutral colour is in luck.
The Hobbs Tilda Coat is currently reduced in different colours on Hobbs, John Lewis and M&S and the 20% saving applies to a super chic black version, a caramel-brown version and a beautiful steel blue shade.
SHOP KATE MIDDLETON'S HOBBS COAT
Hobbs Tilda Wool Coat,
Was £299, Now £239.20 | Hobbs
Kate's Hobbs coat is a beautiful option to see you through the colder months. Made from 100% wool, this will help to keep you cosy as well as stylish, paired with all your favourite outfits.
Hobbs Tilda Wool Coat,
Was £299, Now £239.20 | John Lewis
If you prefer to add colour with your outerwear then this blue Tilda coat is a lovely way to do it. Dress down with trainers and jeans or layer over your favourite dress for winter outings.
Hobbs Tilda Wool Coat,
Was £299, Now £239.20 | M&S
M&S might not have Cyber Monday-specific deals, but this current festive offer makes this light brown Tilda coat a little more affordable. The shade is gorgeous and would work with everything from dresses to jeans.
Originally priced at £299, Kate’s Hobbs coat is now down to a seriously tempting £239.20 until Cyber Monday is over. The Princess of Wales’s coat is the versatile option we all need when the cold weather sets in as the breathable wool fabric helps to keep you wonderfully warm. Mirroring the style of many of Kate’s blazers, the Tilda coat has a single-breasted design, structured lapels and is fastened with two coordinating buttons.
Providing extra coverage for exceptionally chilly days, this classic coat falls to just above the knee and the black version has a beautiful contrasting grey and camel undercollar detail. Kate’s coat even has a handy internal ticket pocket perfect for keeping your essentials accessible whenever you need them.
The steel blue and caramel colourways are equally stunning and are a great way to add a pop of colour to your winter outfits without compromising on wearability if you prefer keeping your wardrobe - and especially investment purchases like this - a little more subtle in tone. The blue Tilda coat is reduced on John Lewis to £239.20, as is the black, which you can also pick up from Hobbs itself, whilst the caramel-brown is currently in a separate non-Cyber Monday sale at M&S too.
With many of the brighter colours already sold out, like many of the coats in the Reiss Cyber Monday sale, it’s clear that plenty of people are also very much on board with this Princess of Wales-approved piece. Kate first wore hers back in 2021 for a visit to Nower Hill High School in 2021 paired with a matching fuchsia turtleneck jumper, black cigarette trousers and navy blue suede heels.
This matching jumper styling is something that would work just as well with the black or steel blue versions and this seems to be her favourite way to wear it. The Princess of Wales stepped out in the same top and coat combination for a visit to Windsor Foodshare, but switched out her black trousers for wide-leg navy ones and navy low-heel pumps.
Although Kate’s coat is most often seen worn with smarter pieces for engagements, the Tilda wool coat would look just as beautiful dressed down with jeans and a cosy roll neck jumper. Given the quality of the material and versatility of the design and shades on sale, there’s never been a better time to make the Hobbs Tilda coat your new winter staple coat before the 20% discount comes to an end.
