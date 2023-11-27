Adele’s perfume that’s been her signature scent for 20 years is suddenly so much cheaper and it’s on our wish-list

Adele’s perfume that has been her signature scent for 20 years is suddenly so much more affordable and it’s on our wish-list ahead of the festive season.

Adele’s perfume is every bit as iconic as the award-winning singer and with so many Cyber Monday beauty deals still going strong, now might be the best opportunity all year to add this signature scent to your own collection. Adele revealed she’s worn Dior’s Hypnotic Poison for two decades and you can now add it to your own collection with huge savings to me found at multiple retailers.

If you love a heady scent like Adele then this could be the scent for you as Hypnotic Poison eau de parfum is an “intense composition”, according to Dior. It has vanilla, musk, bitter almond, orange blossom and jasmine sambac notes which come together to create a rich ambery scent.

The bottle is every bit as beautiful as Adele’s perfume smells and Dior designed it with “voluptuous curves” that give it the appearance of a “tempting apple”. The deep red bottle is sure to make a statement amongst your fragrance collection and it’s usually priced at around £100, though you can now get it for £77.60 in the 50ml size at John Lewis and £87.34 at Sephora.

The Dior Hypnotic Poison eau de toilette has even more of an amber-vanilla depth to it and also has jasmine and bitter almond notes. As an eau de toilette this is slightly less in the sales and if you only want a convenient smaller size, this is priced at £51.85 for 30ml at Boots.

Dior suggests wearing the perfume on your pulse points - the wrists, behind your ears and your neck for maximum impact. Adele’s perfume is something she’s loved since she was 15 and her long-time use of it speaks volumes - as does her commitment to not switching up her scent.

As per Billboard back in 2015, Adele opened up about her signature perfume on Australia’s “60 Minutes” when she was 27 and revealed that she won’t be creating her own perfume when she loves Dior Hypnotic Poison so much.

“I wouldn’t wear my own perfume,” she declared. “That’s not me being in touch with my fans. I’ll always wear the same perfume I’ve always worn since I was 15.”

At this point if Adele’s perfume has remained her ultimate go-to, she’s been wearing it loyally for twenty years which is a pretty impressive endorsement of Hypnotic Poison. So if you’re not tempted by any of the Jo Malone Cyber Monday sale on fragrances and are looking for a new scent of your own, this could be the time to try Adele’s favourite out.