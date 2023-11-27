Adele’s perfume that’s been her signature scent for 20 years is suddenly so much cheaper and it’s on our wish-list
Adele's perfume has been her go-to since she was 15 and if you're looking for a new fragrance it doesn't come much more iconic than this
Adele’s perfume that has been her signature scent for 20 years is suddenly so much more affordable and it’s on our wish-list ahead of the festive season.
Adele’s perfume is every bit as iconic as the award-winning singer and with so many Cyber Monday beauty deals still going strong, now might be the best opportunity all year to add this signature scent to your own collection. Adele revealed she’s worn Dior’s Hypnotic Poison for two decades and you can now add it to your own collection with huge savings to me found at multiple retailers.
If you love a heady scent like Adele then this could be the scent for you as Hypnotic Poison eau de parfum is an “intense composition”, according to Dior. It has vanilla, musk, bitter almond, orange blossom and jasmine sambac notes which come together to create a rich ambery scent.
SHOP ADELE'S PERFUME
DIOR Hypnotic Poison Eau de Parfum, 50ml,
Was £97, Now £77.60 | John Lewis
Adele's perfume is a true classic with its amber-vanilla scent and beautiful red bottle. It's sultry and intense, making this a great choice if you love heady fragrances.
Dior Hypnotic Poison Eau de Parfum 50ml,
Was £97, Now £87.34 | Sephora
Hypnotic Poison is has jasmine, tonka bean, orange blossom and liquorice notes. This is a bold and iconic scent choice and Adele has shown it can remain a favourite for many decades.
Dior Hypnotic Poison Eau de Toilette 30ml,
Was £61, Now £51.85 | Boots
For a smaller and lighter take on Hypnotic Poison, this Eau de Toilette is a great choice. Like the Eau de Parfum it has notes of almond, jasmine sambac and vanilla.
Dior Hypnotic Poison Roller Pearl Eau de Toilette 20ml,
Was £42, £37.80 | Sephora
The roller-ball bottle of this 20ml size of the Eau de Toilette is incredibly travel-friendly. Apply to your pulse points for an intoxicating fragrance that's easy to apply on the go.
The bottle is every bit as beautiful as Adele’s perfume smells and Dior designed it with “voluptuous curves” that give it the appearance of a “tempting apple”. The deep red bottle is sure to make a statement amongst your fragrance collection and it’s usually priced at around £100, though you can now get it for £77.60 in the 50ml size at John Lewis and £87.34 at Sephora.
The Dior Hypnotic Poison eau de toilette has even more of an amber-vanilla depth to it and also has jasmine and bitter almond notes. As an eau de toilette this is slightly less in the sales and if you only want a convenient smaller size, this is priced at £51.85 for 30ml at Boots.
Dior suggests wearing the perfume on your pulse points - the wrists, behind your ears and your neck for maximum impact. Adele’s perfume is something she’s loved since she was 15 and her long-time use of it speaks volumes - as does her commitment to not switching up her scent.
As per Billboard back in 2015, Adele opened up about her signature perfume on Australia’s “60 Minutes” when she was 27 and revealed that she won’t be creating her own perfume when she loves Dior Hypnotic Poison so much.
“I wouldn’t wear my own perfume,” she declared. “That’s not me being in touch with my fans. I’ll always wear the same perfume I’ve always worn since I was 15.”
At this point if Adele’s perfume has remained her ultimate go-to, she’s been wearing it loyally for twenty years which is a pretty impressive endorsement of Hypnotic Poison. So if you’re not tempted by any of the Jo Malone Cyber Monday sale on fragrances and are looking for a new scent of your own, this could be the time to try Adele’s favourite out.
