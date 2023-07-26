King Charles's tattered look in unusual place is dividing royal fans - but there's a good reason
King Charles's tattered look in a recent portrait has a special meaning - and it is particularly significant for the monarch
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
King Charles's tattered appearance in a newly released portrait has been confusing for some - but it's for a good reason!
- Members of the Royal Family made a surprise cameo in a recent edition of Beano.
- The cartoon featured characters who represented, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
- In other royal news, Queen Camilla candidly revealed the family members who are 'incredibly jealous' of her on a special royal visit.
In celebration of Beano's 85th anniversary, the cartoon creators released a special commemorative issue which featured sporting legends, TV and Movie stars, a whole host of celebrities, and members of the Royal Family.
In the cartoon version of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen looked rather relaxed in a skirt, gilet, and scarf in a classic Camilla off-duty ensemble. This look was also accompanied with a pair of welly boots that matched her husbands shoes and perhaps hinted at their shared love of outdoor pursuits such as gardening and farming.
In comparison to Camilla's casual ensemble, the King looked rather strange in a patchwork coat, lime green trousers that were held up with trouser twists, and a gardener's cap underneath his crown.
The Telegraph described the appearance as 'rough and ready,' and The Express described the look as 'hilarious'. But what was the reason behind his unusual appearance? Why didn't the comic makers just dress him in his go-suit suit and tie look?
A spokesperson for the comic told the Telegraph that there was a good reason why the King looked somewhat tattered in this cartoon image, explaining, "The King has previously revealed how his favourite waxed jacket is lovingly refurbished, with a multitude of patches, and we’ve featured it here with a similar outfit imagined for the Queen."
The spokesperson added, "We love the fact the King walks the walk with environmentally friendly fashion, something kids today are very supportive about. It’s another example of how taking a kid’s eye view on something can make it feel fresh and new again."
A post shared by Beano (@beano_official)
A photo posted by on
It has been well-established that the King has a passion for preserving the environment and this extends to sustainable fashion choices, farming, fishing and several other important endeavours. The King has also often been seen recycling clothing for royal engagements. In the past, the King and Queen have even been spotted sharing wardrobe pieces! Back in 2022, Camilla wore Charles' clothing for a major engagement and fans thought it was adorable.
Mike Stirling, Director of Mischief at Beano, added that this commemorative edition was dedicated to the children who chose which characters appeared in the anniversary special. "As Beano proudly celebrates its 85th anniversary, it continues to champion the power and joy of childhood by doing what it’s always done, showing kids being kids. Here’s to the next 85 years, and we dedicate this birthday issue to every child out there, because being a kid never gets old," said Mike.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Prince Harry was 'bored' and felt 'displaced' by William and Catherine's 'bougie family unit'
Reportedly, Prince Harry started to begin feeling displaced by the Prince and Princess of Wales soon after they got married in 2011
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Princess Anne set for well-deserved break after packed summer schedule with send-off in place close to her heart
Princess Anne's well-deserved break looks to be coming up very soon and it will include a special day for the senior royal
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The ‘magical’ royal relationship that ‘soppy’ King Charles will be keen to replicate with Prince George
A royal expert has claimed King Charles' 'dearest wish' is to create similarly special bonds with Prince George and his other grandchildren
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine’s parenting choice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales made a decision with their children that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't opt for
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
A cheesy new pic of King Charles has everyone saying the same thing
A cheesy photo of King Charles is delighting royal fans on social media - and many of them have the same compliment for the King
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat is the ultimate rainy day combo as she emulates Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather style
Queen Camilla's bold blue dress and classic beige trench coat showcased wet weather fashion at it's best during her visit to Norfolk
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with ‘extrovert’ Princess Anne
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic echoes King Charles and Princess Anne's with both sisters incredibly 'confident'
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The nickname King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla and the moment royal photographer said ‘Diana would never do that’ revealed
A royal photographer has claimed King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla by this name and recalled the moment she showed she was ‘different’
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
King Charles honors the late Queen on his first Mother’s Day without her, but not everyone is happy with his message
The Royal Family’s official Instagram account has come under fire after a Mother’s Day post neglected to include the Queen’s other children
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Exciting news for royal fans as Prince Louis’ role in the coronation has been revealed - and he's joining his siblings!
The excitable youngest child of Prince William and Kate didn’t join his siblings at the Queen’s funeral, but he will be at the coronation
By Jack Slater • Published