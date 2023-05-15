King Charles’ eyes ‘lit up’ at sight of this fellow royal amid ‘stressful’ coronation rehearsal

It’s been claimed that King Charles’ eyes “lit up” at sight of this fellow royal amid a “stressful” coronation rehearsal.

His Majesty was apparently left looking a little “glum” after a long day of rehearsing for his and Queen Camilla’s coronation.

According to a source, King Charles was hugely cheered up when he noticed his grandson Prince Louis standing beside him.

Whilst things like Prince William and Kate Middleton being late for the coronation for a very relatable reason prove that you can’t anticipate everything, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s big day was apparently extensively rehearsed. Some reports even claimed that King Charles prepared for his coronation using a replica of Westminster Abbey at Buckingham Palace where he could practice privately. However, it’s perhaps unsurprising given the scale of this national occasion that rehearsals allegedly didn’t always go smoothly.

It’s been claimed that one particular rehearsal left His Majesty looking a little “glum” but that King Charles’ eyes “lit up” as he noticed his five-year-old grandson Prince Louis beside him.

A year after Prince Louis’ best Jubilee moments became a highlight for fans, the young royal was just as entertaining at his grandfather’s coronation and apparently cheered him up during rehearsals too. According to Express.co.uk (opens in new tab), a “well-placed” source has alleged that after a long day of two coronation rehearsals King Charles was left feeling “worn-down” until he spotted him.

“It was a long day and everyone was getting a little tired and stressed,” the source claimed. “Even the King began to look a little worn down. He was sitting on the throne looking glum. Then suddenly he looked to the side and saw Prince Louis standing beside him. His eyes lit up and he said, ‘Hello, Louis. I didn’t see you there.'"

After noticing him, King Charles supposedly began explaining all the coronation regalia to Prince Louis in a moment that was “lovely to watch”.

The source alleged, “You could see how much he adored the little boy. He put an arm around him and began showing him all the regalia. He explained everything to him and pointed out the different gems. In that snapshot the two of them seemed completely entranced. It was lovely to watch.”

Prince Louis is fourth in the royal line of succession and unlike his older Prince George didn’t have an official role at the King and Queen Consort’s coronation. However, as the son of working royals Prince William and Kate Middleton he sat at the front of the congregation, traveled back to Buckingham Palace with his parents and Princess Charlotte and appeared on the balcony too.

King Charles is understood to have a close bond with his Wales grandchildren, though fans have been treated to some special moments between him and Prince Louis specifically in recent years. The Prince sat on the King’s lap during the Platinum Pageant in 2022 and Prince Louis’ hilarious comments about King Charles’ hair at a royal engagement over the coronation weekend also gave an insight into their relationship.

The suggestion that King Charles’ eyes “lit up” upon spotting Prince Louis at a challenging coronation rehearsal is just as heart-warming. King Charles’ reported choice to take time out to explain things to his grandson and his joyful reaction could indicate just how important being a grandfather is to him alongside his royal duties.