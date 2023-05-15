How ‘ambitious’ Carole Middleton inspired Princess Catherine’s Eurovision performance

It could be said that “ambitious’ Carole Middleton inspired Princess Catherine’s Eurovision performance as the future Queen Consort wowed fans.

The Princess of Wales stunned fans with a special piano performance shown during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Princess Catherine’s piano skills can reportedly be traced back to her mom Carole Middleton’s “encouragement”.

As Eurovision fans tuned in to watch this year’s contest in Liverpool few could’ve predicted that we’d get to see a brief cameo from the future Queen Consort in the opening moments. Princess Catherine stunned everyone with her surprise appearance and it wasn’t just the Princess’ one-shoulder blue floaty blue dress that caught our attention. Princess Catherine collaborated with 2022 Eurovision victors, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, by playing the piano in a pre-recorded special performance of a piece of music written by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel that tied in with their winning song.

Filmed at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, Princess Catherine’s successful Eurovision performance was unexpected and her proud mom Carole Middleton could be seen to have inspired it.

It’s previously been claimed that it’s thanks to the “ambitious” businesswoman that the senior royal has mastered so many skills - including piano. Getting candid with The Mirror (opens in new tab) last year, royal expert Ingrid Seward expressed her belief that it was Carole’s influence on her growing up that led to Princess Catherine being able to rise to challenges and strive for “perfection” in all she does.

"Kate is a product of her mother, she was brought up to do everything to perfection,” Ingrid alleged. “She learnt to sail as a young girl and rock climb and ski. She loved cooking, dressing up and making clothes. She learnt the piano, her father taught her to play tennis to a high standard.”

According to Ingrid, “ambitious” Carole apparently “encouraged” her daughter with all of her skills and hobbies, including piano playing.

She continued, “All these skills came because her ambitious mother encouraged her to learn them. There’s nothing she can’t turn her hand to.”

With this in mind, it could perhaps be said that, ultimately, Carole Middleton’s support for her daughter and her encouragement in childhood helped to inspire Princess Catherine’s Eurovision performance where she showcased her exemplary piano skills. However, this wasn’t the first time the senior royal has confidently played the piano in public. She also performed with Tom Walker at her Together at Christmas carol concert in 2022 and once again wowed fans across the world.

It seems that in the years since Prince William and Princess Catherine’s wedding, she’s become more comfortable showcasing her range of skills, from her Eurovision performance to playing tennis with Emma Raducanu.

The Princess of Wales has also previously praised both of her parents for their dedication to watching all three of their children undertake extracurricular activities and supporting their endeavors.

Opening up on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she said, “My parents were hugely dedicated. I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us. They came to every sports match, they'd be the ones on the side-line shouting, and we'd always have our family holidays together."