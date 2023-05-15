Prince William’s deeply personal detail highlighted in behind-the-scenes video as he followed in King Charles’ footsteps

Prince William’s deeply personal detail was highlighted in a behind-the-scenes video as he followed in King Charles’ footsteps.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new video featuring behind-the-scenes coronation moments and highlighting previously seen ones.

Prince William addressing King Charles as “Pa” during the coronation concert was featured and echoed his father calling Queen Elizabeth “Mummy” in public.

This royal news comes as Meghan Markle appeared in a new photo for Mother’s Day as she’s praised for being “fierce advocate for those in need”.

There were plenty of special details that were showcased during the recent coronation weekend, from Queen Camilla’s secret coronation dress tribute to Prince Harry’s “moments of sadness”. However, whilst viewers at home have their own impression of the most memorable coronation moments, the experience was very different for the Royal Family. Now the Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a video of the entire weekend by Will Warr that includes behind-the-scenes clips of the family inside Kensington Palace.

Whilst these are entirely new scenes the video also highlighted moments we’ve already seen and cemented their significance. This included Prince William’s deeply personal detail in his speech at the coronation concert and he seemed to be following in King Charles’ footsteps.

Taking to the stage at Windsor Castle on May 7, Prince William addressed the concert audience with heartfelt words about His Majesty. Although the speech was several minutes long there were only two clips shown in the video, including one of just a single phrase that featured his sweet name for his father.

“Pa, we are all so proud of you,” the Prince of Wales declared to King Charles and the excited crowd.

The decision to focus on this particular part of his speech could be seen as very special, highlighting his immense respect for and bond with his “Pa”, King Charles. It also echoed a very similar approach the monarch used to take during the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During the Platinum Jubilee Concert last year he opened his poignant speech by saying, “Your Majesty”, before pausing meaningfully and continuing, “Mummy”. This wasn’t the only time King Charles publicly referred to his mother as “Mummy” as he began his speech at her 92nd birthday celebration in the exact same way.

Choosing to use these family forms of address in public is a wonderful way of highlighting the personal side of the Royal Family. It is also perhaps a more contemporary detail as calling Queen Elizabeth “Mummy” and King Charles “Pa” stripped back the sense of strict formality that often surrounds the royals.

Prince William’s deeply personal detail at the first concert of King Charles’ reign could also be seen as a direct parallel to his father saying “Mummy” at the last royal concert to take place in Queen Elizabeth’s. This personal address seems to have become a more modern royal tradition for these kinds of occasions.

(Image credit: Photo by GARETH CATTERMOLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And it’s one we could perhaps see continue when Prince George, who is second in the royal line of succession, is older. Back in 2021 the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a Mother’s Day post which featured cards their three kids had made for the late Princess Diana.

In hers, Princess Charlotte wrote, “Papa is missing you”, revealing that the Wales children refer to their father in this affectionate way that is very reminiscent of Prince William’s name for the King. Whether or not it’s ever used in a public speech remains to be seen but it would certainly be a very sweet moment.