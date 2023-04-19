King Charles ditches plans to honor grandson at coronation celebrations

It has been reported that King Charles has ditched any plans to honor his youngest grandson, Prince Archie, during the coronation celebrations in May.

King Charles' coronation is approaching fast and is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

This is the same day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child, Prince Archie, is set to celebrate his fourth birthday.

It was thought that the King may take the time to pay tribute to his grandson Archie on his birthday - the same day as the coronation - and raise a glass to the young Prince during a post-procession Coronation lunch. This would have been a fitting way to honor the Prince's special day and not allow the coronation festivities to consume his birthday.

However, it has now been reported that these plans have been totally scrapped and instead the Prince will have to go without any recognition.

A source told the Mail on Sunday (opens in new tab), "The King considered a toast to Archie. But with no member of the Sussex family now due at the lunch, it is highly unlikely he would do in their absence."

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This is because Prince Harry will now be in attendance at the coronation. It was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet will not attend King Charles' coronation, but the Duke of Sussex will represent his family with his attendance.

While some think that it's a shame that the family will not be able to spend the birthday or coronation together, others have suggested that dividing up duties was the perfect way to ensure that everyone was happy on coronation day.

Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer told Insider (opens in new tab), "I think the decision for Harry to go and for Meghan to stay home with the children on Archie's birthday is a brilliant way to split the difference."

She added, "As I've said in the past, the primary benefit of attending is the optics; of looking as though they're continuing to do their best on their end - even if the Royal Family isn't always doing their best on their end."

The expert then added that it seemed as though the Sussexes were making the plans in this way because this is what suits their family best. "But I've always maintained that the Sussexes must also do what's best for their own little family and their own mental health. It sounds like that's what they'll be doing."

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert / Contributor / Getty Images)

Other insiders have even suggested that the Prince will cut short his time at the coronation in order to be in the US for his son's birthday. "Harry's going to make every effort to get back in time for Archie's birthday," the insider told The Mirror (opens in new tab). "It's going to be an intimate party, it's not going to be like 'My Super Sweet 16' or Portia de Rossi's 50th!"