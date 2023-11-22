Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone perfume just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to a rare discount
Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone perfume is currently discounted ahead of Black Friday and this scent would make the perfect gift
Kate's favourite Jo Malone perfume just got a whole lot more affordable thanks to a rare discount.
When it comes to Jo Malone Black Friday 2023 deals on the best Jo Malone perfumes it doesn’t come much better than a discount on a particularly iconic Princess of Wales-approved fragrance. Whilst we might not know all of the future Queen Consort’s fragrance preferences, Kate’s favourite Jo Malone perfume is believed to be the Orange Blossom Eu de Cologne which comes in two sizes, both of which are currently much more affordable at AllBeauty.
Kate’s perfume choice is a sophisticated choice which blends floral and citrus with a top note of Clementine flower, a heart of white lilac and a base note of orriswood.
Jo Malone at AllBeauty
RRP: £99.95
WAS £118 |Kate's favourite Jo Malone perfume is a stunning fragrance with freshness and warmth do it, ideal for those who love a fruity or floral note in their scents.
Jo Malone at AllBeauty
RRP: £49.50
WAS £55 |This iconic fragrance also comes in a handy 30ml size. Perfect for on the go and for layering with other perfumes, this is such a beautiful gifting option.
Jo Malone at AllBeauty
RRP: £105.95
WAS £118 |Whether you want to layer it or wear on its own, the Peony & Blush Suede Eu de Cologne is a sophisticated. It has notes of red apple, peony and sensual suede.
The warmth, fruitiness and floral fragrance elements come together to form a cologne that works just as beautifully for everyday as it does for a special occasion. The clementine flower adds a bittersweet quality, the lilac a subtle spiciness and the orriswood is woody and powdery, adding softness.
Launched back in 2003, we’re not surprised that this has stood the test of time and as the scent marks its 10 year anniversary the 100ml size is now reduced to £99.95. This saving of £18.05 is a huge discount for such a luxurious perfume, not to mention one that is so iconic.
If you’re still looking for a festive gift for the fragrance lovers in your life then there’s never been a better time than when the best perfume deals are on and if you want a smaller size of Kate’s favourite Jo Malone scent then the Orange Blossom cologne is also reduced to £49.50 down from £55 on AllBeauty.
The cologne can also be worn with other scents to create a unique combination, with Jo Malone recommending fragrance layering with Peony & Blush Suede Eu de Cologne to add even more freshness. The 100ml size of this fragrance is currently discounted too, down to £105.95 whilst the 30ml is £46.75, making this a tempting time to invest in the combination of perfumes.
The Jo Malone Orange Blossom cologne perfume is said to be one of the Princess of Wales all-time favourite scents from the fragrance company. So much so, that the candle version of Kate’s perfume was reportedly burnt at Westminster Abbey for her and Prince William’s wedding in 2011, scenting the room.
British Vogue and other publications also suggested at the time that hand lotions in the same scent were used. This highlights just how much Kate loves the Orange Blossom fragrance and it’s likely that a staple scent just as this has remained part of her collection over the years that have passed since this fairytale day.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
