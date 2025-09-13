Kate Middleton showed true colours with 'easy going' gesture to staff members, claims former royal butler

The royals are amongst the most scrutinised and talked-about figures across the world and yet relatively few people end up having one-to-one interactions with them. Whenever we see the Princess of Wales in public she always exudes a sense of grace, calm and kindness.

She isn’t afraid to share personal anecdotes about her children or throw herself into different activities. These are small indications of what Kate’s really like, but now former royal butler Grant Harrold has revealed a unique insight into the Princess’s manner behind closed doors.

Speaking to The Mirror, Grant explained that the future Queen is every bit as kind and relaxed as she appears. In his view, her interactions with members of staff at Highgrove House proved this beyond doubt.

"She's very sweet, she's very easy going. What you see is what you get with her, she has a lovely way about her," Grant - who worked for King Charles from 2004-2011 - claimed. "She's a nice girl, she is also a bit of a joker as well, she's got a sense of humour. It's a royal cavalcade with her. She's pretty easy going, she's just got a little bit about her."

Even in the early days of her relationship with the Prince of Wales, his position in the royal line of succession in turn made her an important person. However, Grant reflected upon Kate’s gesture to members of staff that showed she "never saw herself [as] better than anyone else".

He alleged, "When she used to arrive, she'd come in the kitchen and have a catch-up with us."

The former royal butler revealed that she "would go into the house" when she visited Highgrove "but she’d come in and see [them] first". Looking back on this, Grant added, "She's very down to earth, is what I'm trying to say, and that's what I liked about her."

This very low-key approach, never considering herself to be above anyone else, is something that has been remarked upon by others in the past too. In 2020, a source close to Kate claimed to People that when you visit her there are "no airs and graces".

"At the end of the day, she’s in training to be a future Queen, but honestly you would never know it," they alleged. "If you go round to her house, you get a cup of tea, and it’s often William who makes it! It’s a lovely, welcoming house, not a fancy, stuffy palace in any way."

The source went on to claim, "It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There’s no airs and graces."

Since then the Wales family have settled at Adelaide Cottage and are soon set to move house again, reportedly to Forest Lodge as their "forever home". It’s likely that their household has remained relaxed as they focus on giving Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as happy and ordinary an upbringing as possible.

In recent years the Prince and Princess of Wales have been moving away from the formality the Royal Family often exhibited in the past. The couple sign off messages with their initials ‘W’ and ‘C’ and appear in fans’ selfies.

Kate has also been known to hug people during engagements and visits, reinforcing Grant Harrold’s remarks that she’s approachable and "easy going".